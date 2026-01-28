ICD 2026: FOU Zone A Celebrates CGC Adeniyi, Launch Of TRS

The Controller, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Aliyu Gambo, has congratulated the Comptroller-General of Customs, Dr. Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, on the successful celebration of the 2026 International Customs Day (ICD), commending the Federal Government for its continued support for Customs reforms and border security.

In a congratulatory message, the Controller described Dr. Adeniyi’s leadership and his position as Chairman of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council as a historic milestone that has further elevated Nigeria’s standing within the global Customs community.

Comptroller Gambo noted that the ICD 2026 celebration was not only a moment of reflection but also a strong validation of the strategic importance of the Nigeria Customs Service in national development, revenue mobilisation, trade facilitation and security.

He posited that Customs’ 2025 revenue attainment of over ₦7.2 trillion, surpassing its annual target, is a testament to disciplined enforcement, improved compliance and sustained institutional reforms.

According to him, the impressive revenue performance and intensified border surveillance underscore the dedication of officers and men of the Service in safeguarding national security while facilitating legitimate trade.

He further commended the launch of the Time Release Study (TRS), a key World Customs Organisation tool aimed at improving cargo clearance efficiency, predictability and transparency across Nigeria’s ports and border formations.

The Controller stated that the introduction of TRS would significantly enhance trade facilitation, reduce dwell time, boost investor confidence and strengthen the integrity of supply chain systems.

Linking the theme of ICD 2026 “Customs Protecting Society Through Vigilance and Commitment,” to the operations of FOU Zone A, Comptroller Gambo explained that the Unit remains at the forefront of intelligence-led enforcement, inter-agency collaboration and post-clearance interventions designed to secure supply chains, prevent revenue leakages and ensure compliance with trade regulations across the South-West corridor.

Reaffirming the commitment of FOU Zone A, the Controller pledged continued support for the Comptroller-General’s reform agenda through professionalism, operational efficiency and strict adherence to global best practices.

He concluded by congratulating Customs officers nationwide and stakeholders in the trade value chain, urging them to sustain collaboration in building a modern, efficient and responsive Customs administration capable of driving Nigeria’s economic transformation.