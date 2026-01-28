Nigerian Army Rescues 11 Kidnap Victims In Late-Night Operation

The Nigerian Army has rescued 11 kidnap victims during a late-night operation along the Kaduna–Abuja highway, foiling an attempt by armed militants to relocate the captives through a forested route under the cover of darkness.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Army said the victims, five men, three women, and three children, had been held in captivity for 92 days after being abducted from Gada Mallam Maman community in Kaduna State.

According to the statement, troops from the Forward Operating Base, Doka, detected the kidnappers on January 26 using long-range surveillance equipment. The soldiers subsequently advanced after observing the armed group escorting the captives along a bush path, leading to the successful rescue of all victims.

The Kaduna–Abuja expressway has remained a major security flashpoint, as kidnappings for ransom continue to pose serious challenges across north-western and parts of central Nigeria. The highway is a critical transport corridor linking Kaduna State with the Federal Capital Territory.

Recent incidents of mass abductions in Kaduna State have further highlighted the persistent threat posed by armed groups, underscoring the need for sustained security operations along key routes and vulnerable communities.