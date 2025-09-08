Nigeria Customs Service Approves $300 Duty-Free Limit for Imports in 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has officially approved a duty-free import threshold of $300, a policy scheduled to take effect from September 8, 2025.

The announcement, made by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada in Abuja, followed the board’s 63rd regular meeting chaired by Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The new initiative, known globally as the “De Minimis” threshold, is aimed at boosting cross-border e-commerce, reducing clearance delays, and consolidating Nigeria’s position as a hub for trade facilitation in West Africa.

Maiwada explained that goods valued at $300 or less would now be exempt from customs duties and related taxes, provided they are not part of Nigeria’s restricted or prohibited items list. The threshold applies to low-value imports, e-commerce shipments, and passenger baggage—although it is limited to four importations annually.

The policy is backed by the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and aligns with global conventions, including the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement and the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Revised Kyoto Convention.

The spokesperson noted that strict enforcement mechanisms would target violators who attempt invoice manipulation or duty evasion. He also revealed that the NCS has launched multi-channel helpdesk platforms to guide stakeholders on compliance and address complaints during implementation.

In addition to trade reforms, the board addressed disciplinary matters following recent viral videos of misconduct by some officers. Two personnel were demoted to lower ranks, while two others were reinstated after a review. The sanctioned officers will also undergo mandatory medical reassessments to determine their fitness to continue service.

Maiwada reiterated that the Nigeria Customs Service remains committed to accountability, transparency, and discipline, stressing that the duty-free policy will enhance trade facilitation while protecting national economic interests.