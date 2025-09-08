Meristem Trustees Launches Special Needs Trust for Nigerians with Disabilities

Meristem Trustees Limited, a subsidiary of Meristem Securities Limited, has unveiled a groundbreaking Special Needs Trust tailored to secure the long-term welfare and financial stability of individuals with physical and developmental disabilities in Nigeria.

The product, which was launched at the company’s headquarters, provides a structured framework for families to set aside funds that will be professionally managed by Meristem Trustees. These funds are designed to cover a wide range of needs, including healthcare, education, daily living assistance, and long-term welfare, ensuring continuity of care even beyond the lifetime or capacity of guardians.

During the launch event, attended by caregivers, advocacy groups, families, and media representatives, Damilola Hassan, Managing Director of Meristem Trustees, highlighted the emotional and social significance of the initiative.

“Every caregiver of a dependent with special needs carries a pressing question: Who will care for my loved one when I am no longer here? The Special Needs Trust provides not only financial security but also peace of mind, dignity, and inclusion,” Hassan said.

Special needs advocate Miss Tobiloba Ajayi, speaking on a panel, emphasized the importance of structured planning: “In today’s evolving society, families cannot rely solely on extended relatives for support. A sustainable system must be in place to secure the future of dependents.”

Closing the event, Mubo Olasoko, Deputy Group Managing Director of Meristem Securities Limited, stressed the broader vision behind the trust. “At Meristem, wealth management is about people, not just numbers. The Special Needs Trust is a reflection of our commitment to inclusivity and our mission to ensure that individuals living with special needs are never left without a structured support system.”

The initiative, according to Meristem, underscores its role in pioneering innovative financial solutions and strengthening Nigeria’s financial ecosystem through inclusivity and long-term planning.