Day 22- Abi becomes the third female Head of House – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 19, 2026

Keypoints:

Abi has emerged as the third female Head of House of the season.

Chimsom Chuka finished second for the second consecutive week and earned immunity.

Abi defeated Chimsom in the final “Copy and Paste” memory challenge.

Nomy was excluded from the challenge after arriving late at the Arena.

Abi was given a surprise Veto decision that changed the nomination outcome.

Aikou and Flora are safe from eviction, while other housemates face possible eviction.

Mainstory:

Abi has won the Head of House challenge for Week Three, continuing the strong run of female housemates taking charge in the Show Ya Sef house, She defeated Chimsom Chuka in the final round of the challenge after both housemates advanced from the semi-final. The final test, “Copy and Paste”, required them to correctly position a series of images from memory, Chimsom, who has now finished second in the HoH challenge two weeks in a row, earned immunity for his performance.

The issues:

The biggest twist came during Live Nominations. Big Brother initially told the winning team that all its members would receive immunity, but later gave Abi the power to name three housemates from her own winning team who would face possible eviction, The winning team also had the opportunity to save two housemates from the losing team. Their votes saved Bells and Bluethopia, Abi was then instructed to use her HoH Veto to replace those saved housemates with three members of her own team. She selected Aikou, Araga and Yusuf.

Whats being said:

Abi’s victory gives her significant influence over the House this week, while the nomination twists have made the eviction race less predictable, Nomy also paid a price for arriving late to the Arena, as Big Brother ruled that she could not participate in the first round of the challenge.

Whats next:

Aikou and Flora are safe from eviction, alongside Abi, Barry, Bells, Bluethopia, Chimsom Chuka, Keivo, Oyin, Ricky, Sheba and Sultex, who earned immunity as the Most Influential Player of the Week, The remaining housemates now face the possibility of eviction, with Abi’s decisions adding another layer of tension to the week.

Bottom line:

Abi has secured the HoH crown and major influence over the week’s nominations. With Chimsom also protected by immunity and several other housemates safe, attention now turns to those left vulnerable ahead of the next eviction.