Afreximbank, Gebeya launch $50,000 Create-thon for African creatives

Key points

Afreximbank and Gebeya have launched the CANEX Create-thon 2026 with a $50,000 prize pool.

The competition targets creators in music, video and gaming across Africa.

Participants will develop working prototypes using Gebeya’s Dala Studio platform during a four-day creation sprint.

Winners will receive cash prizes and the opportunity to showcase their work at CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos.

Main story

Afreximbank has partnered pan-African technology company Gebeya to launch a continent-wide innovation challenge aimed at helping African creatives turn ideas into commercially viable products.

The initiative, known as the CANEX Create-thon 2026, will provide creators with funding, digital production tools and technical support to develop projects across the music, video and gaming industries.

Unlike traditional competitions that reward concepts or business pitches, participants will be expected to build functioning prototypes or completed creative works within a four-day production sprint scheduled for Aug. 20 to Aug. 24.

Organisers said the programme is open to creators at every stage of their careers, from first-time entrants to established professionals, without requiring the backing of studios, production companies or large online audiences.

Participants will use Gebeya’s Dala Studio platform while receiving technical support from dozens of community ambassadors who will assist with computing resources, platform navigation and troubleshooting throughout the competition.

Director of Creatives and Diaspora at Afreximbank, Temwa Gondwe, said the programme was designed to address one of the biggest obstacles facing Africa’s creative industry.

“Africa’s creators are visible and have the digital talent but have often lacked the financial backing and access to digital tools to grow their trade.

“The CANEX Create-thon bridges this gap by equipping our creators with access to technology to turn their viral ideas into viable long-term businesses.”

Gondwe added that the bank wants African creators to capture a greater share of the economic value generated by their work in global markets.

Gebeya Chief Executive Officer Amadou Daffe said Africa’s creative industries already demonstrate strong commercial potential, citing rapid growth in music revenues, the expanding gaming sector and Nigeria’s globally recognised film industry.

He, however, noted that access to production technology remains a major barrier for many creators.

“Through Dala Studio, the CANEX Create-thon will place practical digital tools directly in the hands of creators and challenge them to build original music, video and gaming projects.”

The competition offers a total prize pool of $50,000. Winners in each category will receive cash prizes, while qualifying finalists will also receive financial awards.

Beyond the cash prizes, category winners will attend CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos, where they will engage with investors, policymakers, creative industry executives and potential business partners.

Entries will first undergo technology-assisted screening before advancing to public voting, after which an independent panel of experts from the creative, technology and business sectors will determine the final winners.

Registration opens on July 30 and closes on Aug. 19.

The issues

Limited access to financing, production infrastructure and digital tools remains a major challenge for many African creatives. Programmes that combine funding with technology and market exposure are increasingly being used to help creators commercialise their work and compete globally.

What’s being said

“Africa’s creators are visible and have the digital talent but have often lacked the financial backing and access to digital tools to grow their trade.” — Temwa Gondwe, Director, Creatives and Diaspora, Afreximbank.

“Through Dala Studio, the CANEX Create-thon will place practical digital tools directly in the hands of creators and challenge them to build original music, video and gaming projects.” — Amadou Daffe, CEO and Co-Founder, Gebeya.

Bottom line

The CANEX Create-thon 2026 combines funding, technology and industry exposure to help African creators transform ideas into commercially viable projects while strengthening the continent’s growing creative economy.