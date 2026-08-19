Day 23 live updates- housemates get creative as cutlery goes missing – BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 19, 2026

Keypoints:

Housemates woke up to the mystery of missing spoons and forks.

Araga suspected Abi may have hidden the cutlery, while others blamed the Ninjas.

Keivo told Sheba that he no longer considers Temi Nkem a friend and does not want an apology.

Oyin clashed with Bells after refusing to leave Team Gerard’s meeting.

Gerard’s team continued preparations for the weekly wager presentation.

Oyin and Flora complained about housemates disturbing their personal spaces.

Bells reflected on Neche’s voluntary exit and the reasons behind her departure.

The missing cutlery remained an unresolved issue in the House.

Mainstory:

Day 23 in the Show Ya Sef house began with the housemates adjusting to life after the latest nominations, but a simple kitchen problem quickly became the morning’s biggest mystery, After his workout, Araga went to prepare breakfast and discovered that the spoons and forks were missing. Gerard confirmed that he had also struggled to find a spoon while trying to eat cereal.

Some housemates suspected the Ninjas had taken the cutlery, while Araga believed Abi could have hidden it. The mystery quickly became a talking point around the House.

The issues:

Beyond the missing cutlery, tensions from the nominations continued to affect relationships, Cassi expressed disappointment that the housemates did not save him from the nomination list, while Keivo made it clear that his relationship with Temi Nkem had reached a breaking point.

Oyin also found herself at the centre of a disagreement after refusing to leave Team Gerard’s meeting. The situation eventually escalated when Bells raised the matter with HoH Abi, Abi acknowledged Oyin’s frustration but also told her that disrupting another team’s meeting was wrong.

Whats being said:

The housemates are clearly feeling the pressure of nominations, relationships and the need to work together, Bells also reflected on Neche’s voluntary exit, saying she was devastated by the decision. She also discussed her own position in the House and questioned why some housemates still viewed her as the Gambit.

Whats next:

Attention now turns to the weekly wager presentation, with Gerard’s team already working on its storyline and other teams refining their performances, The unresolved relationships, nomination pressure and growing disagreements could also create more tension as the week progresses.

Bottom line:

Day 23 showed that life in the Big Brother house can turn even a missing spoon into a major talking point. With wager preparations underway and tensions from nominations still fresh, the housemates have plenty to deal with before the next major showdown.