Lagos DSVA intervenes in widow’s assault, property dispute

Key points

DSVA has intervened in the case of a widow allegedly assaulted and threatened by her late husband’s relatives.

The agency said the suspects allegedly attempted to dispossess her of her husband’s property.

Police have arrested a suspect, who remains in custody while investigations continue.

DSVA urged residents to report domestic and sexual violence cases through its official channels.

Main story

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has stepped into the case of a widow who was allegedly assaulted and threatened by members of her late husband’s family during a dispute over his property in Ikorodu.

The agency said it commenced intervention after videos and reports of the incident surfaced on social media.

According to a statement posted on the agency’s official X account on Wednesday, the widow alleged that she was physically assaulted, threatened and intimidated by members of her late husband’s family shortly after his death.

She also informed the agency that she had reported the incident to the Owutu Police Division.

Following the report, the DSVA said it immediately contacted the investigating officers handling the matter to obtain updates on the case.

The agency said preliminary feedback from the police indicated that one of the alleged perpetrators had been arrested and remained in custody while investigations continued.

It reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the widow and her children and to pursuing justice through due legal process.

The agency also acknowledged the role played by members of the public and partner organisations in bringing the incident to wider attention, noting that timely reporting strengthens efforts to tackle sexual and gender-based violence.

Residents were encouraged to report incidents of domestic and sexual violence through the agency’s toll-free line or its official social media platforms.

The issues

Property disputes involving widows remain a recurring concern in parts of Nigeria, where women are sometimes subjected to intimidation, violence or attempts to dispossess them of family assets following the death of a spouse. Authorities have continued to encourage victims and witnesses to report such cases to enable prompt intervention.

What’s being said

“DSVA immediately engaged the investigating police officers handling the case.”

“Preliminary police feedback indicated that the alleged perpetrator had been arrested and remained in custody while investigations continued.”

Bottom line

The agency’s intervention highlights the growing role of state institutions in responding to cases involving alleged violence against widows while reinforcing calls for prompt reporting and legal protection for vulnerable victims.