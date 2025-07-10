Nigeria Appeals For Reconsideration As U.S. Tightens Visa Validity For Citizens

The Federal Government of Nigeria has called on the United States to revisit its recent adjustment to visa reciprocity terms, which now restricts Nigerian citizens to a single-entry, three-month validity on non-immigrant visas.

This plea was made public through an official statement issued by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Expressing concern over the new visa limitations, the Nigerian government emphasized the historical bonds of cooperation, mutual respect, and shared global responsibilities that have long characterized U.S.-Nigeria relations.

“The Federal Government has taken note of the recent update by the U.S. government regarding its visa reciprocity policy, particularly affecting Nigerian citizens applying for non-immigrant visa categories such as B1/B2, F, and J,” the statement reads.

The government described the change as “worrying,” especially considering the strong diplomatic ties and the extensive network of interpersonal, educational, and economic engagements between the two nations.

“This move appears to contradict the spirit of reciprocal fairness and mutual regard that ideally underpins bilateral agreements between allied nations,” the statement continued.

Officials argue that the restricted visa terms impose an unequal burden on Nigerian nationals, including tourists, students, business professionals, and family members seeking temporary visits or contributing to academic and cultural exchanges.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the U.S. government to reevaluate the decision “with a view to fostering sustained partnership, equitable cooperation, and a shared commitment to global development.”

Despite Nigeria’s appeal, the U.S. government has reaffirmed that all non-immigrant visas issued prior to July 8, 2025, will retain their original validity.

A separate statement from the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria explained that visa reciprocity adjustments are part of a standardized global practice, subject to periodic review and revision depending on various bilateral factors.

Nigeria’s foreign ministry assured citizens that diplomatic efforts are ongoing and reiterated its commitment to securing a fair outcome that aligns with both national interests and the enduring values of mutual international respect.