Nigeria Aims To Digitize 75% Of Government Services By 2027

The Nigerian government renews efforts to establish a comprehensive e-governance system, targeting the digitization of at least 75% of public services by 2027. This initiative, led by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), seeks to address past challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and limited internet connectivity.

NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, announces this objective during a recent meeting with representatives from the Ukrainian Embassy in Nigeria. According to him, the agency develops an integrated digital platform that serves as a one-stop shop for various government services, including license renewals, international passport applications, tax payments, healthcare access, and social benefits.

Learning from Global E-Governance Models

Nigeria examines successful digital governance models from countries like the United Kingdom and Kenya to create an efficient system tailored to its needs. The UK implements integrated platforms that streamline tax filing and passport applications, while Kenya’s e-government framework significantly improves public service accessibility and efficiency.

Inuwa states that while these models may not be directly replicable, they offer valuable insights that Nigeria can adapt. He also highlights the importance of legal frameworks to support digital transformation, noting that some nations rely on Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for service delivery, while others mandate exclusive digital portals backed by law.

Digitalization of Local Governments

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, outlines plans to digitize all 774 local government headquarters in Nigeria by 2027. This initiative aims to enhance digital inclusion, particularly in underserved and remote areas.

The Minister emphasizes that reliable internet connectivity remains central to this transformation, enabling local governments to efficiently deliver essential services such as healthcare, education, social welfare, and infrastructure development.

Challenges from Previous E-Governance Initiatives

Nigeria previously attempts to implement digital governance strategies, including the launch of the e-Government Masterplan in 2019 and the OneGov.net initiative. However, these projects face setbacks due to inadequate infrastructure, technical limitations, and inconsistent regulatory frameworks, preventing them from achieving widespread adoption.

Connectivity as a Major Barrier

A key obstacle to e-governance implementation remains internet connectivity. Reuben Oshomah, Regional Director at Avanti Satellite, notes that while Estonia, a country with a smaller population, achieves 90% connectivity, Nigeria’s broadband penetration stands at 44.43% as of December 2024. Limited access in rural areas continues to be a significant challenge.

Industry experts believe that Nigeria’s planned national fibre project, which aims to deploy 90,000 kilometers of fibre optic cables across the country, provides the necessary infrastructure to support digital governance.

The Path Forward

Galaxy Backbone Managing Director, Professor Ibrahim Adepoju, stresses the need for collaboration across various sectors to ensure the success of the e-governance agenda. He highlights the importance of maximizing existing infrastructure and improving broadband accessibility.

Hauwa Buba Wakili, head of Digital Skills and Services at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), confirms that efforts are underway to address the current limitations. She notes that the NCC focuses on policies that encourage indigenous content development in the telecom sector, as well as investments in manufacturing, capacity building, and research and development.

Lessons from Denmark’s Success

While Nigeria draws insights from the UK and Kenya, Denmark stands out as a global leader in e-governance. The Danish model involves collaboration between all levels of government—federal, state, and local—to fund and implement digital governance initiatives.

For Nigeria to achieve similar success, experts emphasize that state and local governments must actively participate and align their policies with federal initiatives to create a seamless and sustainable e-governance framework.