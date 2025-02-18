Airtel Nigeria Implements Tariff Hike, Raises Data and Call Rates by Up to 50%

Airtel Nigeria, the country’s second-largest telecommunications operator, has announced a significant increase in its data and voice call tariffs, with adjustments of up to 50% on select data bundles.

The revised pricing structure, published on the company’s website on Monday, reflects the growing financial pressures faced by telecom operators amid rising operational costs, inflation, and foreign exchange volatility.

While Airtel has not yet released an official statement, a senior company official confirmed the development to the PUNCH, stating that the adjustments were necessary to address escalating expenses. “Yes, we have updated data prices today, and they are available on our website. However, the increase is not up to 50 percent,” the official clarified.

The tariff revision affects a range of data plans, including daily and weekly bundles. For instance, the new pricing includes N50 for 40MB valid for one day, N100 for 100MB valid for one day, N200 for 200MB valid for three days, and N350 for 1GB valid for one day. Weekly plans such as N500 for 750MB plus additional YouTube and social media data, as well as N1,500 for 5GB valid for seven days, have also been adjusted.

Airtel assured customers that its services remain affordable, stating, “Whatever your data needs are, we have a plan for you. Our fast, affordable, and reliable internet experience will keep you connected anytime, anywhere. To get started, Dial *312#.”

In addition to data price hikes, Airtel has also increased voice call tariffs over the weekend, further impacting its over 56 million subscribers. The move aligns with broader industry trends, as telecom operators seek to mitigate the financial strain caused by inflation, forex volatility, and the rising costs of network expansion and maintenance.

MTN Nigeria, the country’s largest telecom provider, has similarly adjusted its data and call tariffs in recent weeks, following approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The revised pricing structures across the industry have led to higher costs for calls, SMS, and internet usage, placing additional financial pressure on subscribers.

The tariff hikes come at a time when telecom operators are grappling with significant economic challenges, including the devaluation of the naira and increased costs of importing equipment. While the adjustments are aimed at sustaining service quality and supporting long-term infrastructure improvements, they risk exacerbating the financial burden on consumers already facing rising living costs.