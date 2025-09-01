NGX Stock Market Weekly Report – 25.8% Drop In Equity Turnover Value

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a sharp decline in market activity last week, as investors executed 3.199 billion shares worth ₦85.399 billion in 142,477 deals. This reflects a 25.8% fall in transaction value compared to the preceding week, when 4.773 billion shares valued at ₦107.426 billion were exchanged across 152,965 trades.

The Financial Services sector maintained dominance, leading the activity chart with 2.195 billion shares worth ₦42.689 billion, representing 68.61% of the total turnover volume and 49.99% of its value. The Consumer Goods sector followed with 277.881 million shares valued at ₦9.91 billion, while the Services sector ranked third, posting 178.992 million shares worth ₦1.308 billion.

Among individual equities, FCMB Group Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, and Access Holdings Plc emerged as top movers, jointly accounting for 778.603 million shares worth ₦13.155 billion in 11,288 trades—24.34% and 15.40% of total market turnover by volume and value, respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) dipped 0.50% to 140,295.50 points, while market capitalisation fell 0.49% to close at ₦88.769 trillion. All sector indices closed lower except the NGX AFR Div Yield Index, which gained 0.94%, while the NGX ASeM Index closed flat.

Market breadth weakened as 32 equities appreciated versus 43 in the prior week, while 57 declined, higher than 54 in the previous week. Another 57 equities remained unchanged, up from 49.

Top losers included Secure Electronic Technology, Guinea Insurance, Lasaco Assurance, University Press, and Mutual Benefits Assurance, which dropped 25k, 35k, 46k, 76k, and 50k, respectively. Conversely, the top five gainers were McNichols (+18.75%), NEM Insurance (+17.29%), Berger Paints (+15.31%), Coronation Insurance (+12.77%), and Learn Africa (+11.43%).

On the listings front, NGX announced the addition of 270,382 Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund (NIDF) units arising from its 2025 Q2 scrip dividend. This increases the fund’s outstanding units from 1,055,744,147 to 1,056,014,529.

In addition, 87.9 million units of Coronation Asset Management Ltd’s Series 1 Infrastructure Fund under a ₦200 billion programme were admitted to the exchange. Furthermore, Industrial & Medical Gases Nigeria Plc commenced a rights issue of 199,797,458 ordinary shares at ₦32.00 per share, on the basis of two new shares for every five held as of May 21, 2025.

The NGX also confirmed the listing of additional Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds issued in May 2025.