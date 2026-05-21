CPPE commends CBN for retaining monetary policy rates

Key points

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise has praised the Central Bank of Nigeria for retaining key monetary policy parameters.

The Monetary Policy Committee maintained the Monetary Policy Rate at 26.5 percent during its session in Abuja.

Regulatory frameworks kept the Cash Reserve Ratio at 45 percent for commercial banks and 15 percent for merchant banks.

Experts warned that using aggressive monetary tightening to fight structural inflation could suppress industrial productivity.

Authorities applauded the smooth implementation of the ongoing banking sector recapitalization program.

Main Story

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has praised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for retaining key monetary policy parameters at the 305th MPC meeting.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, CPPE Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muda Yusuf described the decision as pragmatic and reflective of prevailing inflationary realities confronting the Nigerian economy.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 26.5 per cent during its latest policy meeting held in Abuja, while also keeping the Cash Reserve Ratio at 15 per cent for merchant banks and 45 per cent for deposit money banks.

To preserve the nation’s industrial recovery efforts, Yusuf indicated that Nigeria’s inflationary pressures remain largely structural and externally induced rather than purely monetary in nature.

He noted that supply-side disruptions and volatility in global oil prices, linked to tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, worsened inflationary pressures.

He warned that further tightening measures could suppress productivity, discourage private investment, reduce business confidence, and undermine sustainable job creation.

Consequently, Yusuf commended the CBN for sustaining relative stability within the foreign exchange market, stating that the stable environment has helped moderate imported inflation and improve predictability in commercial operations nationwide.

The Issues

Applying purely monetary solutions to structural and externally induced inflation risks choking off credit to productive sectors.

High cash reserve requirements limit the immediate loanable liquidity available to deposit money banks for industrial financing.

Global oil price volatility and geopolitical tensions continuously complicate domestic macroeconomic forecasting and inflation targeting.

What’s Being Said

CPPE Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muda Yusuf stated that “Attempting to force down structural inflation solely through aggressive monetary tightening would amount to applying a monetary solution to a structural problem.”

He noted that the apex bank’s recent policy direction “signalled a transition from crisis management to confidence management in economic governance.”

Regarding the ongoing banking reforms, he praised the fact that the exercise “had not triggered depositor panic, bank failures or any significant erosion of shareholder confidence within the banking sector.”

He maintained that the recapitalization program “would enhance the banking sector’s capacity to finance industrialisation, infrastructure development and long-term economic transformation.”

He concluded that the outcome of the 305th MPC meeting “reflected a balanced policy approach designed to support investment, competitiveness and sustainable employment generation.”

What’s Next

The Central Bank of Nigeria will monitor commercial credit indicators to evaluate the impact of the frozen 26.5 percent interest rate benchmark.

Treasury officials will track the domestic implementation of fiscal consolidation measures alongside the stable monetary guidelines.

Banking regulators will maintain close engagement with financial institutions to supervise the final stages of the recapitalization compliance window.

Bottom Line Endorsing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to freeze the benchmark interest rate at 26.5 percent, the CPPE has cautioned that further monetary tightening would harm domestic manufacturing, urging instead a continuous focus on exchange rate stability and structural economic reforms.