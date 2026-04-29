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Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Home Business News BUSINESS & ECONOMY NGX market capitalisation surges to ₦147 Trillion as BUA, Aradel lead rally

NGX market capitalisation surges to ₦147 Trillion as BUA, Aradel lead rally

By
Boluwatife Oshadiya
-
Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

  • NGX market capitalisation rises to ₦147.28 trillion
  • Investors gain over ₦3.3 trillion in a single session
  • Industrial goods and oil & gas sectors drive market rebound
  • Trading activity strengthens with higher volume and value

Main Story

The Nigerian equities market rebounded strongly on Tuesday, with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recording a sharp rally that added over ₦3.3 trillion to investors’ wealth.

This follows renewed buying interest in key mid-cap and bellwether stocks, reversing losses from the previous trading session. The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 2.30 percent, gaining 5,137.90 basis points to close at 228,740.19.

Consequently, the market capitalisation climbed to ₦147.28 trillion, reflecting improved investor sentiment and strategic positioning across major sectors.

The rally was largely driven by strong performances in the industrial goods and oil & gas sectors, which gained 4.86 percent and 4.66 percent respectively. Stocks such as Dangote Cement, Aradel Holdings, and BUA-linked equities recorded notable price appreciation.

Trading activity also strengthened significantly, with total volume rising by 33.88 percent and total transaction value increasing by 54.61 percent. A total of 907.96 million shares worth ₦68.24 billion were exchanged across 72,886 deals.

What’s Being Said

Market analysts attribute the rebound to bargain hunting and renewed institutional interest in fundamentally strong stocks after recent corrections.

Data from Atlass Portfolio Limited highlighted that Access Holdings dominated trading volume, while Nestlé Nigeria led in value traded, indicating sustained interest in consumer and financial sector equities.

Despite the overall bullish sentiment, market breadth closed marginally negative, with 39 gainers against 40 losers, suggesting cautious optimism among investors.

What’s Next

Analysts expect market performance to remain sensitive to macroeconomic indicators, including interest rate movements, inflation trends, and foreign exchange stability.

Sustained liquidity inflows and corporate earnings releases are likely to determine the NGX’s short-term direction as investors continue to reposition portfolios.

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