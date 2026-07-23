By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 22, 2026

Key Points

NGX All-Share Index declined 0.50% as investors lost ₦800.7 billion

Market activity strengthened with trading volume and value rising sharply

Insurance, Banking and Industrial Goods sectors closed higher despite the overall market decline

Main Story

Nigeria’s stock market closed lower on Wednesday after investors booked profits from recent gains, wiping approximately ₦800.7 billion from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) market capitalisation.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 1,241.19 points, or 0.50%, to close at 245,418.37, while market capitalisation declined to ₦158.32 trillion from the previous session as sell pressure outweighed buying interest.

Despite the weaker market performance, trading activity strengthened considerably. According to Atlass Portfolio Limited, investors exchanged approximately 1.25 billion shares worth ₦118.18 billion across 47,458 deals, representing increases of 34.34% in trading volume and 139.80% in transaction value.

FIRSTHOLDCO dominated market activity, accounting for 58.89% of total traded volume and 68.41% of total transaction value. ACCESSCORP, GTCO, MBENEFIT and ZENITHBANK also ranked among the most actively traded stocks during the session.

On the gainers’ chart, Cadbury Nigeria, THOMASWY and other advancing stocks led market appreciation, with Cadbury recording the maximum daily gain of 10.00%, alongside two other equities. NASCON, UPL, PZ and MANSARD also posted notable gains.

However, profit-taking weighed heavily on several heavyweight consumer stocks. BUA Foods and Nestlé Nigeria both declined by 10.00%, while MECURE, INTENEGINS, UACN, NEIMETH and FTNCOCOA also recorded significant losses.

Market breadth remained positive, with 36 gainers against 28 losers, although declines in large-cap stocks dragged the broader market lower.

Sector performance was mixed. The Insurance, Banking, and Industrial Goods indices advanced by 1.64%, 1.51%, and 0.81%, respectively, while the Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas sectors fell by 5.04% and 0.003%.

What’s Being Said

“Trading activity remained robust despite the market’s decline, with investors executing approximately 1.25 billion shares valued at ₦118.18 billion during the session,” Atlass Portfolio Limited said in its daily market report.

Market analysts noted that Wednesday’s decline largely reflected investors locking in gains following recent rallies rather than a broad deterioration in market sentiment.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor upcoming corporate earnings releases for fresh market direction.

Trading sentiment is expected to remain influenced by profit-taking in recently appreciated stocks.

Analysts expect institutional demand to continue supporting fundamentally strong banking and industrial equities.

The Bottom Line: Wednesday’s decline reflects a healthy round of profit-taking after recent market gains rather than a broad shift in investor confidence. Strong trading activity and positive market breadth suggest liquidity remains robust even as investors become more selective.