Traore dismisses coup tensions amid Burkina junta speculation

Key points

Burkina Faso’s military leader Ibrahim Traore has dismissed speculation of a power struggle within the ruling junta.

Traore said there could not be “two captains on one ship” and warned against challenges to his authority.

The prolonged absence of two senior junta officials has fuelled rumours of internal divisions.

Security has been tightened in the capital as questions persist over the whereabouts of key military figures.

Main story

Burkina Faso’s military leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, has sought to dispel speculation of divisions within the country’s ruling junta, declaring that he remains the sole authority in government.

Speaking to community leaders in Ouahigouya last Thursday, Traore dismissed suggestions of a power struggle and warned that he would act decisively against anyone challenging his leadership.

“There can’t be two captains on one ship,” he said.

“If anyone screws up, I’ll take you down without a second thought. There are no strongmen around me,” he added.

The remarks come amid growing speculation following the prolonged public absence of two influential members of the military government, Oumarou Yabre and Farouk Azaria Sorgho.

Yabre, who heads Burkina Faso’s intelligence services and National Security Council and is widely regarded as the junta’s second-in-command, has reportedly not been seen in public since late May.

According to security officials cited by AFP, Yabre has stopped reporting to his office at the National Intelligence Agency, while security around his residence has been significantly reduced.

He also missed recent official ceremonies that he had traditionally attended.

Reports of tensions between Traore and Yabre had previously surfaced in 2023 but were publicly denied by both men.

Meanwhile, Sorgho, who commands Rapid Intervention Battalion No. 4 and serves as spokesman for KORAG, the body responsible for implementing the junta’s strategic agenda, has also been absent from public view since mid-May.

Security officials alleged that Battalion No. 4 is now being led by Sorgho’s deputy, while claims have emerged that the commander may have been detained by associates of Traore.

Sorgho’s father, former infrastructure minister Adama Luc Sorgho, was also reportedly arrested before later being taken away by armed men, according to people close to the family.

Traore also criticised Islamic preacher Ishaq Kindo, whose associates say he was detained after opposing proposed legislation on religious freedoms.

In recent weeks, security operations have intensified in the capital, Ouagadougou, with authorities reopening previously closed roads, redirecting traffic away from the presidential palace and establishing additional security checkpoints.

The issues

The disappearance of senior military figures has raised questions about cohesion within Burkina Faso’s military government as the country continues to grapple with insecurity and political uncertainty following the 2022 coup.

What’s being said

“There can’t be two captains on one ship.” — Capt. Ibrahim Traore, Burkina Faso’s military leader

What’s next

Authorities have not publicly clarified the status of the absent officials, and attention is likely to remain focused on whether the government addresses the growing speculation surrounding the junta’s leadership.

Bottom line

Traore has publicly rejected suggestions of internal divisions, but the continued absence of key military figures is likely to keep questions over the stability of Burkina Faso’s ruling junta in the spotlight.