NGX Group Market Capitalisation Jumps 37.7% To ₦141.75 Trillion

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has reported a significant 37.7% increase in its total market capitalisation, which rose to ₦141.75 trillion as of September 2025, compared to ₦102.94 trillion recorded during the same period in 2024.

The performance highlights renewed investor confidence and the Group’s continued progress under the leadership of its Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola.

According to Popoola, the growth underscores the connection between the capital market’s strength and the prosperity of the communities it serves.

“For us at NGX Group, strong markets are built on strong communities. Inclusive growth and social well-being are the bedrock of a resilient economy,” he said.

In line with this philosophy, the NGX Group has advanced its social responsibility initiatives, most notably through Project BLOOM (Bringing Life to Our Overlooked Minors). The initiative, executed in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and the Health Emergency Initiative, has benefited more than 200 children and 180 caregivers in underserved communities such as Ajegunle and Yaba, providing medical care, nutrition education, and therapeutic food.

The Group is also driving market accessibility through digital innovation. Its NGX Invest e-offering platform has facilitated over ₦2 trillion in capital raising for corporations, democratizing access to public offers and rights issues for retail investors across Nigeria.

Beyond social impact and digital expansion, NGX Group continues to lead in sustainability efforts with the Nzero Initiative, which supports listed companies in tracking, reporting, and reducing their carbon emissions in alignment with global ESG standards.

Popoola emphasized that the Group’s focus on environmental, social, and governance principles has reinforced transparency and deepened long-term investor trust.

“Our vision is to build markets that thrive alongside society and the environment,” he noted. “We measure our success not just by the wealth we create, but by how broadly it is shared and how sustainably it is generated.”

Through initiatives like Project BLOOM and NGX Invest, NGX Group aims to close the gap between financial growth and social development, positioning itself as both a driver of capital formation and a catalyst for community transformation.