Netanyahu denies UAE warned him of Hamas attack before October 7

Key Points

• Netanyahu’s office denies he received a direct warning from UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed before the October 7, 2023 attack.

• Haaretz reported that bin Zayed had warned Netanyahu that Hamas was planning a major offensive.

• The allegation has triggered fresh criticism of Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s October election.

Main Story

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied reports that United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed warned him about a planned Hamas attack shortly before the October 7, 2023 assault.

Netanyahu’s office rejected the allegation on Tuesday, describing the reports as false and saying no warning was given to the prime minister by the UAE before the attack.

“The press reports are false,” the office said. “No warning was given to the prime minister from the United Arab Emirates before Oct. 7.”

The denial followed a report by Israeli newspaper Haaretz claiming that bin Zayed personally contacted Netanyahu about 10 days before the attack and warned him that then Hamas leader Yehya al Sinwar was preparing a major operation against Israel.

According to Haaretz, the two leaders spoke for about 45 minutes during a call from the UAE president’s palace in Abu Dhabi.

The report said bin Zayed warned that the planned assault could cause significant bloodshed, destabilise the region and threaten the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states.

Haaretz further reported that Netanyahu reacted relatively calmly and told bin Zayed that Israel was prepared for any scenario. He reportedly considered the situation in the West Bank to be a greater concern.

The Times of Israel said it had independently confirmed the report, citing an unidentified Emirati source who also said bin Zayed had warned Netanyahu about the planned Hamas assault.

The UAE has not confirmed that the reported conversation took place. Its Foreign Ministry said it would not comment on reports or speculation concerning conversations between government leaders.

It said, however, that UAE and Israeli officials had maintained direct communication channels and that relevant intelligence had been exchanged when necessary.

The allegation has prompted criticism from Netanyahu’s political opponents, with former military chief Gadi Eisenkot accusing the prime minister of ignoring warnings before the October 7 attack.

“More and more signs point to the fact that Netanyahu blindly led Israel into the disaster of Oct. 7,” Eisenkot wrote on X.

The Issues

The dispute centres on whether Netanyahu personally received advance information about Hamas’s plans and, if such information was available, whether it was communicated to Israel’s security establishment.

Netanyahu’s office says no warning was given directly to the prime minister, while the Haaretz investigation maintains that bin Zayed personally warned him.

The issue has gained added political significance ahead of Israel’s general election next month, with Netanyahu facing renewed scrutiny over the security failures surrounding the October 7 attack.

What’s Being Said

“The press reports are false.” – Benjamin Netanyahu’s office

“No warning was given to the prime minister from the United Arab Emirates before Oct. 7.” – Benjamin Netanyahu’s office

“More and more signs point to the fact that Netanyahu blindly led Israel into the disaster of Oct. 7.” – Gadi Eisenkot

What’s Next

Netanyahu’s denial is likely to keep the issue at the centre of political debate ahead of the October election, while opposition parties are pressing for greater scrutiny of what the government knew before the attack.

The UAE has said it will not comment on speculation about conversations between its leaders and foreign officials.

Bottom Line

Netanyahu has denied receiving a direct warning from the UAE president about the October 7 Hamas attack, contradicting a Haaretz investigation that claims such a warning was made. The allegation has now become another point of political pressure on the Israeli prime minister ahead of the election.