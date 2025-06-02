Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate For 2nd June 2025

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the Naira closed at 1615.00 per $1 on Monday, June 2nd, 2025. Naira traded as high as 1585.00 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Sunday.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1610 and sell at ₦1615 on Sunday 1st June, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1610 Selling Rate ₦1615

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1589 Lowest Rate ₦1584

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.