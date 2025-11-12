NDDC Seeks Stronger Partnership With Traditional Rulers To Drive Sustainable Development

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has called on traditional rulers across the Niger Delta region to deepen their collaboration with the Commission in promoting peace, unity, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the Annual Strategic Consultative Feedback Forum for Traditional Rulers in the Niger Delta, NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, emphasised that the support and guidance of traditional institutions remain vital to achieving the Commission’s developmental objectives.

Represented by the Executive Director of Corporate Governance, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, Ogbuku described the traditional rulers as “indispensable partners” in the Commission’s drive to ensure inclusive, people-oriented development.

“You are our essential partners in the quest for sustainable development in the Niger Delta, this forum enables us to gather valuable feedback directly from the custodians of our communities, understand their priorities, and identify critical areas for intervention. Only through such engagement can we strengthen our collaboration and deliver results that truly impact our people.” He said.

He added that sustainable progress in the Niger Delta cannot be achieved without the involvement of traditional institutions, whom he described as “the genuine voices and guardians of the people’s hopes and dreams.”

The NDDC boss stressed the importance of community peacebuilding and conflict prevention, noting that local councils and dialogue frameworks must be revitalised to promote understanding and unity among residents.

“Development cannot thrive amid division. We must strengthen our local conflict resolution mechanisms, revive traditional councils, and foster inclusive dialogue that engages men, women, and youth. Collaboration between traditional institutions, government agencies, civil society, and security forces is essential for peace and progress,” Ogbuku said.

Traditional Rulers Advocate Inclusion in Development Planning

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) and Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Felix Mujakperuo, who was represented by the Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, King Pere Luke Kalanama, reaffirmed that peace is a prerequisite for development.

He recommended the creation of inter-kingdom conflict management committees to help prevent disputes and sustain harmony across communities.

Similarly, the Chairman of the South-South Monarchs Forum and Emohua monarch, King Sergeant Awuse, stressed the importance of involving traditional rulers from the onset of project planning and execution.

“You cannot give feedback on programmes you were not part of from the beginning. When traditional rulers are excluded from project conception, formulation, and implementation, it weakens community ownership and undermines the success of development initiatives.”

Also speaking, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, underscored that peace remains the bedrock of any meaningful development. He also called for the restoration of constitutional recognition for traditional rulers, lamenting that their roles have been diminished in recent constitutional frameworks.

“Traditional rulers are like pupils whose names are missing from the school register, we must be given our rightful place in the Nigerian Constitution, as was the case in the past, to enable us to contribute effectively to governance and national stability.”

The forum, attended by monarchs from all nine Niger Delta states, served as a platform for dialogue between the NDDC and traditional institutions on improving project delivery, fostering peace, and promoting community-driven development in the region.