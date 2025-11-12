Tension In Abuja As Wike, Soldiers Clash Over Ex-Naval Chief’s Land

A tense confrontation erupted on Tuesday at Gaduwa village in Abuja when soldiers reportedly prevented the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and officials of the FCT Administration (FCTA) from gaining access to a disputed parcel of land allegedly owned by a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (retd.).

The property, located on Plot 1946, became the centre of controversy after the minister accused the former naval chief of developing the land without valid approval from the FCTA.

Visibly angered, Wike confronted the military personnel on site, demanding to see the necessary documentation authorising the construction.

“Show me the documents. You have no approval. We cannot continue with this impunity,” Wike charged. “How can someone of his status not reach out to me if there’s an issue? Instead, he sends soldiers to intimidate us? You cannot be higher than the government.”

However, a senior military officer present, identified as A.M. Yerima, denied any attempt to intimidate FCTA officials, insisting that the development was backed by valid papers.

“We are not intimidating anyone. The Admiral directed the men on site after securing proper approvals. The documents are complete,” Yerima maintained.

The situation escalated when Wike declared that the military “would never develop this land,” prompting a heated exchange with the officer. The disagreement turned personal as both men raised their voices before the minister ordered Yerima to “keep quiet,” to which the officer retorted, “I will not shut up.”

Enraged, Wike fired back, calling the officer “a very big fool” and gesturing toward him. The confrontation ended with the minister ordering the soldiers to vacate the site.

Speaking with journalists after the incident, Wike said he had spoken with the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff about the matter, emphasising that the FCTA would not tolerate “illegal development and land grabbing” in the capital city.

“I’ve spoken to the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Naval Staff. They’ve assured me that this will be resolved. We are not here for a shootout or chaos, but I will not allow illegality to thrive simply because someone is a former service chief,” Wike said.

Veterans Condemn Wike’s Conduct

Following the incident, the Coalition of Military Veterans issued a strong statement condemning Wike’s verbal outburst.

In a release signed by its spokesperson, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, the group described the minister’s remarks as “unbecoming of a public official,” arguing that no government representative should insult an officer performing his duties.

“How can a public office holder call an officer a fool on camera? If the minister was responsible, he should have resolved this matter privately through the Chief of Naval Staff,” the coalition stated.

The veterans warned that any attempt to sanction the officer involved would be met with stiff resistance, threatening to “occupy the office and residence of the FCT Minister” if disciplinary action was taken.

“A uniformed officer represents the authority of the Nigerian state. Disrespecting him undermines public institutions,” the statement added, demanding that Wike publicly apologise for his comments.

FCTA Aide Alleges Threat To Minister

Responding to the backlash, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, alleged that armed military personnel had “threatened to shoot” the minister during the confrontation.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Olayinka claimed that Vice Admiral Gambo had no title documents or building approval for the contested land.

“Because he was told to stop building on land without approval, the former Chief of Naval Staff sent armed military personnel to attack FCTA officials. Soldiers stationed at the site threatened to shoot anyone who tried to stop the illegal construction,” Olayinka alleged.

As of the time of filing this report, the Nigerian military had yet to issue an official response to the incident.

Tuesday’s confrontation marks the latest in a string of enforcement actions by the FCTA against alleged illegal developments across Abuja.

Just weeks ago, the administration demolished 11 police duplexes in the Apo District for being constructed under high-tension power lines.

Since assuming office in August 2023, Wike has intensified efforts to restore the Abuja master plan, tackling unauthorised land allocations, encroachments, and unapproved structures through a series of demolition exercises.

In a separate directive issued on Sunday, the minister gave property owners in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse districts a final 14-day grace period — from November 11 to 25, 2025 — to pay a ₦5 million penalty for violating approved land-use provisions or face enforcement action.

Land disputes and irregular allocations remain among the most contentious issues in the capital, but Tuesday’s altercation between the FCTA and the military may prove one of the most dramatic yet.