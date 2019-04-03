NCS Generates N3.2 Billion Revenue, Intercepts 12,720 Bags of Smuggled Rice in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command says it had generated N3,258,628,190 revenue in the first quarters of 2019.

The Area Comptroller, Michael Agbara who spoke with newsmen at the State Operational Headquarters, Idi – Iroko, Ogun state, hinted that the revenue shows difference of N1.9bn in comparison to the fund raked in the first quarters of 2018.

Agbara equally disclosed that the command seized 12,720 bags of foreign rice, 83 units of “tokunbo” vehicles, 446 kegs of vegetable oil, 4 units of motorcycle and 778 pairs, three jumbo and six sacks of used foot wears, within the period.

He added that operatives of the command intercepted 1.8 tons of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) and have handed over the exhibit to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the spirit of “inter-agency cooperation.”

The Customs boss, however, said the anti-smuggling activities of the command had led to various clashes with smugglers, leading to death of an officer, Hamish Sani in January.

He vowed that the Command would not chicken out in its bid to rid the state off the activities of the smugglers.

Agbara said “However, the above activities were ravelled with series of clashes between Officers of the Command and some dare-devil smugglers/accomplices leading to loss of lives and properties.

“It is pertinent to reiterate the fact that while the Service will continue to dialogue, engage, sensitize and educate the public on social/economic implication of smuggling, we will not relinquish our statutory functions of enforcing compliance with strict adherence to rules of engagement.”

He applauded the synergy among sister agencies, opinion leaders, head of traditional institutions, eminent personalities and other law abiding members of the public, saying: “We will continue to count on your support in protecting the economic and social well-being of our dear nation.”