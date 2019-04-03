JAMB Releases Results of 2019 Mock UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of its 2019 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on April 1.

JAMB’s Head, Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, a total of 157,631 candidates sat for the examination in 698 centres across the country.

“We have just released the results of the mock examination taken on Mon., April 1, nationwide.

“Candidates should only use the outcome of the results to prepare harder for the main UTME, scheduled to commence on April 11.

“They should also note that the results are not for the purpose of admission or matriculation consideration.

“Candidates are now free to visit our website for their results, using their registration numbers,” Benjamin said.

According to him, the printing of candidates’ examination slips ahead of the main UTME, which was earlier scheduled for Tue., April 2, has now been moved to Thur., April 4.

Source: NAN