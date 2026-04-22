NCDC activates contact tracing after COVID-19 Case confirmed in Cross River

Key points

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention confirms single COVID-19 case in Cross River.

Patient isolated and stable; contact tracing and emergency response activated.

Authorities urge calm, say no evidence of wider transmission.

Main story

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), in collaboration with the Cross River State Government, has confirmed a single case of COVID-19 in the state, triggering immediate public health response measures.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, the NCDC said the patient had been isolated and was receiving care in line with national treatment guidelines, noting that the individual is in stable condition and responding to treatment.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Henry Ayuk, disclosed that the case involves a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate working in a company in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

“The confirmed case involves a 53-year-old Chinese expatriate who arrived in Nigeria about a month ago and works in a company at Akamkpa Local Government Area,” Ayuk said.

He explained that the patient initially presented mild symptoms and was later admitted to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, where tests confirmed the infection.

The issues

Health authorities say the case, though isolated, underscores the continued risk of sporadic COVID-19 infections due to global travel and ongoing circulation of the virus.

Despite a significant decline in reported cases since the peak of the pandemic, experts warn that vigilance remains critical to prevent resurgence.

What’s being said

The NCDC stated that coordinated response measures, including contact tracing, surveillance, and infection prevention protocols, have been activated in partnership with the state Ministry of Health and development partners.

“All identified contacts are being followed up appropriately, and there is no evidence at this time of widespread transmission,” the agency said.

State Epidemiologist, Inyang Ekpenyong, noted that even a single confirmed case qualifies as an outbreak, prompting the activation of the Emergency Operations Centre.

“With even a single confirmed case, it qualifies as an outbreak, and that is why we immediately activated the Emergency Operations Centre,” she said.

World Health Organisation State Coordinator, Olatunde Rebecca, emphasised the importance of preventive measures, including hand hygiene, face masks, and physical distancing, while warning against misinformation.

What’s next

Health officials say contact tracing and monitoring of exposed persons are ongoing within the virus’s incubation period, while efforts are underway to determine the specific strain involved.

Authorities also reaffirmed that Nigeria’s surveillance systems remain active and capable of early detection and response.

Bottom line

While the confirmed COVID-19 case in Cross River has prompted swift containment measures, authorities insist the situation is under control, urging residents to remain calm but vigilant.