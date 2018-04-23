NCC Vice Chairman Urges Youths To Contribute More To National Development

The Executive Vice Chairman of National Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta has bemoaned the nonchalant attitude of Nigerian youths towards carving a niche for themselves so as to contribute to national development.

Danbatta encouraged them to engage in productive ventures that will enable them become self-reliant and useful to themselves and the society. He said that there was need for the youths to emulate the footsteps of achievers and leaders in the society so that they can take up the mantle of leadership.

He further advised the youths to brace up to the challenges of the time and remain focused so as to succeed in their chosen endeavors.

“On account of the progress we are making, we have facilitated broad-band penetration up to 22 per cent which has enabled 45 million Nigerians access to high speed internet facility. We have a target of 30 percent to reach by the end of this year.

On protecting consumers’ interest, we had dedicated year 2017 as consumer protection year; and through that campaign, we sensitized consumers across the country about their right—how they can protect themselves from unsolicited text messages by texting a code to 2442,” he said.

“The consumer sensitization and empowerment also gave customers toll-free lines through which they can lay complain about quality of service they received. So, in a nut-shell, these are the progress we have recorded in two items out of the six we have targeted to achieve,” he added.