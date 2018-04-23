Nigerians Have No Reason To Vote Against President Buhari in 2019 – Garba

According to reports from the table of the president’s Senior Special Assistant, Media nd Publicity, Garba Shehu, the presidency has blamed the absence of cooperation from the opposition and the scaremongering tactics that they have employed for the federal government’s failure to stem the killings by suspected herdsmen in the Middle Belt.

It also stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari has not given Nigerians reasons to vote against him in the 2019 elections and also blamed the excessive expectations by Nigerians for the current level of low appreciation of the president’s achievements in his first term in office.

“Nigerians had expected him to undo the damage several decades of mis-governance… naturally, many are already feeling frustrated that he hadn’t done that in three years.”

Shehu noted that as the country is gearing itself up for the general elections in February next year and with Buhari announcing that he will bid for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a second term, “all hell has been let loose by the chaotic, ill-prepared opposition camp”.

“For President Buhari, who won with massive votes in 2015, his major challenge is to do as well as he did, or even better. He came to power with a lot of expectations and Nigerians had, justifiably placed very high hopes on him.

“As we said sometimes back, he, as a consequence, has become a victim of the tyranny of expectations. The weight of unrealistic expectations has evidently blinded many of the people from seeing the revolutionary changes happening across the nation.”

He declared that government was doing much to end the killings, but blamed the absence of support and cooperation for the poor results achieved so far.