Lagos Govt Unveils Gani Fawehinmi Statue

Lawyers and human rights activists have eulogized the late Gani Fawehinmi for championing the cause of the masses even at the risk of losing his life. The 44-feet statue in honour of Fawehinmi (SAN) is situated at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota. It was unveiled by the Lagos State Government to mark his 8th posthumous birthday.

Governor Akinwumi Ambode, Femi Falana, Ebun Adegboruwa to Issa Aremu, Ayodele Akele, Joe Odumakin and his son, Mohammed Fawehinmi all paid glowing tributes to Fawehinmi, who went the extra mile to fight for justice and equity for the common man.

“Fawehinmi fills a huge part in the minds of people, especially the underprivileged and vulnerable masses for whom he was ready to lay down his life.“In the Law courts where he fought many battles, he was revered as a titan. Also, his acts of philanthropy were borderless. He remains a hero and role model to many till date.”

Ambode, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, restated government’s commitment towards advancing human rights and upholding social justice, adding that his administration would continue to draw inspiration from Fawehinmi’s struggles and ideals in its quest to make life more meaningful for Lagos people.

Falana said Fawehinmi not only stood for justice, accountability, relevance, transparency in government, he was also a torn in the flesh of dictators.

Adegboruwa stated that Lagos State did well to erect the statue of Fawehinmi, and asked for more honours for the late legal icon, especially from the Federal Government, considering that he fought tirelessly for democracy.

He added that with the statue, the state government has shown that Lagos was home to all. Aremu reminded the gathering how Fawehinmi helped the labour movement, providing legal support and right for labour to protest when the government wanted to stop labour from protesting.

Akele said; “I am flabbergasted by this wonderful edifice in honour of my icon, my mentor. This is a wonderful memory of Fawehinmi.”

