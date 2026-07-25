NCC, REA partner to expand digital, electricity access nationwide

Key points

NCC and REA have signed an MoU to strengthen collaboration between the telecommunications and energy sectors.

The partnership will coordinate electricity and digital infrastructure projects through geospatial data sharing.

Telecom base stations will be connected to nearby mini-grids to improve network reliability in underserved communities.

The initiative aims to reduce infrastructure costs and accelerate connectivity and electricity access across Nigeria.

Main story

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration between the telecommunications and energy sectors as part of efforts to expand digital infrastructure and electricity access in underserved communities.

The agreement was signed on Friday in Abuja during a stakeholder workshop titled Unlocking the Energy-Telecoms Nexus for Scalable Digital Infrastructure in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, described reliable electricity and digital connectivity as mutually reinforcing pillars of national development.

“When a community is provided with fast and reliable connectivity, it brings development, inclusion and opportunities,” he said.

Maida noted that communities without electricity struggle to sustain telecommunications infrastructure, while those without connectivity are unable to fully benefit from electricity.

He said the collaboration would enable both agencies to coordinate infrastructure planning through data sharing.

Under the arrangement, the REA will provide the NCC with geospatial data on existing, newly electrified and planned electrification projects, including mini-grids and solar home system clusters.

The NCC, in turn, will share information on existing and planned Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) projects to help both agencies identify areas with gaps in electricity and digital connectivity.

The Executive Commissioner, Technical Services at the NCC, Abraham Oshadami, said the partnership would improve access to both telecommunications and electricity, particularly in rural communities.

According to him, telecommunications infrastructure depends on reliable electricity, while modern electricity services increasingly rely on digital connectivity.

He explained that the MoU would enable telecom base stations located near existing or planned mini-grids to draw power from renewable energy installations.

“The base stations will remain operational even where there is no national grid supply because mini-grids can sustain connectivity in those locations.

“This will significantly improve access to telecommunications services in rural communities while supporting broader socio-economic development,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Technical Services at the REA, Umar Umar, said the agreement provides a formal framework for collaboration after years of both agencies pursuing similar objectives independently.

He said the partnership would focus on data sharing, joint infrastructure mapping and coordinated project implementation.

According to him, the agencies have also established an NCC-REA collaboration committee to identify priority locations and develop pilot projects.

“We are bringing together our telecoms and power coverage maps to identify viable locations where both sectors can complement each other.

“At the end of this process, we will develop precise, data-driven solutions and pilot projects that will guide future deployments,” Umar said.

He added that the collaboration would also provide a platform for wider stakeholder engagement in evaluating and strengthening implementation strategies.

The workshop brought together senior government officials, telecommunications operators, tower companies, renewable energy developers and financiers to explore strategies for expanding digital infrastructure using renewable energy solutions.

The issues

Reliable electricity remains one of the biggest challenges facing Nigeria’s telecommunications sector, particularly in rural communities where operators depend heavily on diesel generators. By integrating renewable energy projects with telecom infrastructure planning, the NCC and REA hope to lower operating costs, improve network reliability and accelerate digital inclusion.

What’s being said

“Communities without electricity struggle to sustain telecommunications infrastructure, while communities without connectivity are unable to fully maximise the benefits of electricity.” — Dr Aminu Maida, Executive Vice-Chairman, NCC.

What’s next

The NCC-REA collaboration committee is expected to identify priority locations, develop pilot projects and coordinate the deployment of integrated energy and telecommunications infrastructure across underserved communities.

Bottom line

The partnership signals a more coordinated approach to expanding electricity and digital connectivity, with renewable energy expected to play a central role in improving telecommunications services in underserved parts of Nigeria.