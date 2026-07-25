Davido to premiere new album ‘Oriade’ at exclusive London concert

Key points

Davido will stage the first live performance of his forthcoming album, Oriade, on Aug. 11 in London.

The exclusive concert will take place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town ahead of the album’s release.

Oriade, Davido’s sixth studio album, is scheduled for release on July 31.

The singer says the project celebrates his 15-year journey in music and marks a return to his signature African sound.

Main story

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced an exclusive live premiere of his forthcoming album, Oriade, in London on Aug. 11.

The singer disclosed the event in a post on his verified X account on Friday, inviting fans to experience the album live for the first time at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

“London! Join me on Aug. 11 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town for a very special show.

“This will be the first and only chance to hear Oriade performed live, so if you want to experience the new album before anyone else. Tickets are on sale now. I’ll see you there!” he wrote.

The announcement comes days before the release of Oriade, Davido’s sixth studio album, which is scheduled to drop on July 31.

The title, derived from the Yoruba words ori (destiny) and adé (crown), translates to “the crowned head.”

Speaking about the project in an interview with Billboard, Davido said the album reflects his 15-year journey in the music industry.

“Over fifteen years ago, I decided to trust something I couldn’t fully explain. I just knew music was my destiny.

“The biggest blessings often come from betting on yourself, even when the destination isn’t in sight yet,” he said.

The album’s lead single, I Know Who I Be, featuring South African producers Jazzwrld and GL Ceejay, has already been released and offers listeners an early preview of the project.

According to Davido, the 13-track album marks a deliberate return to his original high-energy African sound after exploring more pop-oriented crossover projects in recent years.

Oriade follows his 2025 album 5ive, which charted on the Billboard rankings.

The issues

The exclusive London premiere highlights the growing global appeal of Afrobeats, with Nigerian artists increasingly choosing international venues to launch major projects. It also reflects the genre’s expanding commercial footprint and its ability to attract audiences beyond Africa.

What’s being said

“Over fifteen years ago, I decided to trust something I couldn’t fully explain. I just knew music was my destiny.” — Davido.

What’s next

Oriade will be released on July 31, while the exclusive live performance in London on Aug. 11 will give fans their first opportunity to experience the album on stage before it forms part of Davido’s wider tour.

Bottom line

With Oriade, Davido is celebrating a milestone in his career while signalling a return to the energetic Afrobeats sound that helped establish him as one of the genre’s biggest global stars.