Tinubu reaffirms education investment as UNN graduates 2,994 postgraduates

Key points

President Tinubu says his administration will continue investing in education to improve access and quality.

He highlights NELFUND as a key initiative to make higher education more accessible.

UNN graduates 2,994 postgraduate students and confers honorary degrees on four distinguished personalities.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu announces a ₦50 million endowment for UNN’s overall best graduating student.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to investing in education, describing it as the most strategic investment for Nigeria’s future.

The president made the pledge on Saturday during the 55th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where postgraduate diplomas, higher degrees, honorary doctorates and the title of professor emeritus were conferred.

Represented by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, Tinubu said education remained the foundation for sustainable economic growth, technological advancement and national cohesion.

“Education is the foundation upon which our quest for sustainable economic growth, technological advancement, national and social cohesion are built,” he said.

The president said his administration would continue expanding access to higher education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

“The scheme is making higher education more accessible to deserving young Nigerians regardless of their financial background.

“This initiative reflects our conviction that no qualified Nigerian should be denied access to education because of economic circumstances,” he said.

Tinubu also pledged continued efforts to improve the welfare of academic and non-academic staff through better remuneration, professional development, research support and institutional reforms.

He congratulated the university on its 55th convocation and wished it continued excellence in teaching, research and service.

In his remarks, the Chancellor of UNN and Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, congratulated the graduands and commended the university’s leadership, describing the achievements recorded by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, within his first year in office as among the most impressive he had witnessed during his 11 years as chancellor.

Earlier, Ortuanya said the convocation celebrated not only academic achievement but also the university’s enduring mission of advancing knowledge and national development.

He said that under his administration, the university’s three campuses had witnessed extensive infrastructure upgrades, including the reconstruction of internal roads with modern drainage systems and pedestrian walkways.

The Vice-Chancellor announced the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on four distinguished personalities.

First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu received the Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) in recognition of her contributions to public service and women’s empowerment.

High Chief Williams Agbo received the Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa), while American faith leader and education advocate Dr William Richardson was awarded the Doctor of Social Work (Honoris Causa).

Architect and entrepreneur Arc. Dr Kelechi Orji also received the Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa).

Ortuanya announced that the university would confer 2,994 postgraduate qualifications, comprising 1,390 Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees, 1,390 Master’s degrees and 214 Postgraduate Diplomas.

In her acceptance speech, delivered by her Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs and Strategy, Mr Wahab Alawiye-King, the First Lady thanked the university for the honour.

She also announced a ₦50 million endowment fund to reward the university’s overall best graduating student.

“In keeping with my commitment to promoting education, I am pleased to announce a donation of ₦50 million endowment fund for the overall best graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka,” she said.

The university’s Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development (ACE-SPED) also graduated seven PhD students and 13 Master’s degree students during the convocation.

The issues

The Federal Government continues to position education as a key pillar of its human capital development agenda, with initiatives such as NELFUND aimed at reducing financial barriers to higher education. Universities, however, continue to seek greater investment in infrastructure, research funding and staff welfare to sustain academic excellence.

What’s being said

“This initiative reflects our conviction that no qualified Nigerian should be denied access to education because of economic circumstances.” — President Bola Tinubu.

What’s next

The Federal Government is expected to continue expanding student loan access through NELFUND while implementing reforms aimed at improving the quality and sustainability of Nigeria’s higher education system.

Bottom line

Tinubu used UNN’s 55th convocation to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to education, while the university celebrated nearly 3,000 postgraduate graduates and secured a ₦50 million endowment for academic excellence.