Nigeria, US reaffirm defence and security partnership in Washington talks

Key points

Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence, intelligence and counter-terrorism cooperation following high-level talks in Washington, D.C.

following high-level talks in Washington, D.C. Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa led a Nigerian delegation comprising senior military and economic officials.

led a Nigerian delegation comprising senior military and economic officials. The talks focused on strengthening military-to-military relations, intelligence collaboration and operational coordination.

The engagement formed part of the Nigeria–US Joint Working Group Defence Bilateral Talks .

. National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker co-chaired the wider Joint Working Group meeting.

and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs co-chaired the wider Joint Working Group meeting. Discussions also reviewed progress and strategic responses following Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) .

. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to sustained dialogue and cooperation in addressing regional and global security threats.

Main Story

Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence and security cooperation following high-level bilateral engagements in Washington, D.C., as both countries seek to strengthen their response to terrorism and other emerging security threats.

The discussions brought together senior Nigerian defence, military, intelligence and economic officials and representatives of the US Department of Defence.

The Nigerian delegation was led by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa, and included the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede.

Also participating were the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.-Gen. Parker Udiandeye, and other senior officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The delegation met senior officials of the US Department of Defence led by Julia Sokol, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs.

The engagement formed part of the continuing Nigeria–United States Joint Working Group Defence Bilateral Talks, with discussions centred on shared security priorities, intelligence cooperation and greater operational coordination between the two countries.

The Issues

Nigeria continues to face complex security threats, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of organised violence.

For the Nigerian military, stronger international partnerships can provide access to intelligence, training, technical expertise, equipment and operational support.

However, effective security cooperation requires more than the acquisition of military hardware. Intelligence sharing, joint planning, institutional coordination and the ability to translate intelligence into timely action remain critical.

The talks also come against the backdrop of increased international scrutiny of Nigeria’s handling of religious freedom, terrorism and human rights concerns following its designation by the United States as a Country of Particular Concern.

The designation has added a diplomatic dimension to the security relationship, making continued engagement and clear communication between both governments particularly important.

What’s Being Said

The Nigerian Ministry of Defence said the Washington engagement was aimed at strengthening military-to-military relations and counter-terrorism cooperation.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to sustained dialogue, mutual respect and strategic partnership in confronting regional and global security threats.

The engagement also reflected a broader effort to align Nigeria’s security priorities with international cooperation mechanisms while preserving the country’s strategic interests.

Joint Working Group

The wider diplomatic engagement was led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, who headed the Nigerian mission for the second meeting of the US–Nigeria Joint Working Group.

Ribadu co-chaired the meeting with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

The meeting reviewed progress on agreed areas of cooperation and considered strategic frameworks following Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern.

The Joint Working Group provides a platform for both countries to examine security challenges, identify areas for cooperation and assess progress on commitments reached during previous engagements.

Defence and Economic Interests

The inclusion of Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele in the Nigerian delegation highlights the increasingly broad nature of Nigeria’s engagement with the United States.

Security cooperation is closely connected to economic stability, investment confidence and development.

Persistent insecurity can disrupt agricultural production, trade, infrastructure development and investment, while improved security can create a more stable environment for economic activity.

For Nigeria, therefore, deeper security cooperation with the United States has implications beyond military operations.

What’s Next

The immediate focus will be on translating the outcomes of the Washington meetings into practical areas of cooperation.

This could include stronger intelligence-sharing mechanisms, improved military coordination, counter-terrorism support, capacity building and other forms of technical cooperation.

Both countries are also expected to maintain diplomatic engagement through the Joint Working Group as they address outstanding security and human rights concerns.

Nigeria will equally need to demonstrate measurable progress in addressing the security challenges that continue to affect communities across the country.

Bottom Line

The Washington talks reinforce the strategic importance of the Nigeria–US security relationship at a time when Nigeria faces increasingly complex security threats.

While the reaffirmation of cooperation is significant, the real test will be whether the renewed partnership produces stronger intelligence, better operational coordination and measurable improvements in Nigeria’s capacity to combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity.

For Washington and Abuja, sustained dialogue will remain essential to balancing security cooperation, national sovereignty, human rights and shared regional interests.