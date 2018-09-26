Nationwide strike: Labour Directs State Councils on Full Compliance

The Nigeria Labour Congress has directed its 36 state councils to commence mobilisation of workers in readiness for its nationwide strike, schedule to commence on September 27.

The General-Secretary of the NLC, Dr Peter Ozo-Eson, gave the directive in a bulletin on the planned strike, issued in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NLC resorted to the strike option, due to what it described as the apparent lack of faith by the Federal Government to negotiate a long overdue minimum wage with workers.

“Effective from midnight of Wednesday, 26th September, 2018 all industrial unions and all state councils are hereby directed to commence mobilisation immediately,’’ Ozo-Eson stated.

He noted that the decision to embark on strike, followed the resolve reached by the central working committee of orgnaised labour on the issue on September 12.

The NLC had repeatedly, cautioned the Federal Government against foot-dragging on the wage issue and to allow the tripartite committee set up by government to conclude its assignment on the matter.

It will be recalled that the NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, had said that the committee was not pleased with comments attributed to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige on the wage issue.

Ngige was reported as directing the committee to adjourn indefinitely, to give room for further consultations with government on the matter, a directive regarded by labour as showing disregard to the plight of workers.

The government had previously assured workers that it would announce a new minimum wage this month, to show its commitment to addressing the plight of workers over poor pay.

Public sector workers in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation have been contending with slave-wage salaries over the years.

But political office holders, including members of the bicameral parliament have been collecting some of the biggest wages in the world, according to analysts.