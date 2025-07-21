NASS Showdown: Senate Draws Battle Lines Over Natasha’s Return

The leadership of Nigeria’s Senate has issued a firm warning to Senator Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan (Kogi Central), urging her to refrain from a planned return to the Chamber on Tuesday, citing the absence of any enforceable court order in her favor.

Early this year, Senator Akpoti‑Uduaghan made explosive allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio. She claimed he offered to advance a motion in exchange for “quality moments” at his home—a claim he vehemently denied. The Senate’s Committee on Ethics quickly dismissed her petition over procedural technicalities and, on 6 March 2025, imposed a six-month suspension for alleged “unruly and disruptive behaviour,” not the harassment claim

An ethics committee led by Senator Imasuen upheld the suspension, also enforcing penalties including withdrawal of office access, allowances, and security.

Akpoti‑Uduaghan sought justice through the legal system, achieving a mixed outcome: on 4 July, the Federal High Court deemed the suspension excessive but imposed contempt sanctions—₦5 million in fines and required apologies in two newspapers and on her Facebook page

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu reiterated on Sunday that the court’s decision merely offered an advisory, not a mandatory order for reinstatement

“For the third time, we categorically state: there is no subsisting court order mandating the Senate to recall Senator Akpoti‑Uduaghan before the expiration of her suspension.”

The statement also highlighted her outstanding contempt penalty, namely, public apology and payment, yet to be fulfilled

Resorting to premature attendance would represent an affront to legislative protocol and possibly amount to contempt of Senate orders.

The Senate says it may revisit the court’s advisory in due course, including potential amendments to its Standing Orders. However, Senator Akpoti‑Uduaghan will remain sidelined until all judicial and institutional processes play out

Meanwhile, her legal team has maintained pressure, arguing that the court’s language—deeming the suspension “excessive” necessitates immediate reinstatement. They have foreshadowed possible enforcement proceedings if the Senate defies the court’s guidance

Women’s rights and representation – Akpoti‑Uduaghan remains one of Nigeria’s few female senators, and her initial allegations sparked nationwide discussions on systemic sexism in governance

Checks and balances, this standoff underscores tension between judicial advisories and legislative autonomy.

Political precedent – The Senate’s handling may serve as a template for future internal disciplinary disputes.

What began as an explosive accusation has evolved into an institutional standoff, absent of immediate court mandate yet full of political drama. As both sides prepare for possible legal escalation, the central question remains: will due process prevail, or will legislative sovereignty stand its ground?