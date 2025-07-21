Air Peace To Launch Direct Abuja–London Flights On October 26

Nigeria’s premier airline, Air Peace, will begin non-stop flights from Abuja to London Heathrow and Gatwick from October 26, 2025, marking the first time a Nigerian carrier will serve both UK capital airports from the nation’s capital

The airline revealed that return tickets start at just ₦1 million, making it one of the most affordable direct options for travellers heading to London

Air Peace’s spokesperson, Efe Osifo‑Whiskey, emphasised that travellers from any of the airline’s domestic hubs can now book a single ticket via Abuja to Heathrow or Gatwick, eliminating hassle with multiple bookings and baggage checks

Similarly, passengers flying from London are offered same-day onward connections to Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Warri, Owerri, Kano, Yola, Gombe, and Asaba, with plans for more destinations

The service will be operated using Air Peace’s Boeing 777 fleet, featuring premium cabin layouts aimed at delivering superior comfort and service standards

Allen Onyema, Air Peace’s Chairman, described the launch as a bold step in making international travel more accessible to Nigerians, while reinforcing the airline’s leading role in both regional and intercontinental aviation.