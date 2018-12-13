NASCON Unveils Dangote Classic Cubes Food Seasoning

NASCON Allied Plc, a subsidiary of the Dangote Industries Limited has introduced a new classic seasoning cube which consumers have described as tasty with a unique taste and aroma.

Executive Director, Commercial NASCON Allied Plc, Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote described the new classic seasoning as a new innovation that came after years of consumer led research and development.

She urged distributors, marketers and eateries to immediately key into it for the improvement of their business and consumer satisfaction.

Speaking at the launch in Kano state on Wednesday, Dangote said that the classic seasoning cubes and stew mix were created with a special blend of herbs and spices to give meals a unique taste and great aroma.

She described the seasoning as second to none in the country and urged women at home to try the new seasoning cubes, stew mix and curry powder.

She said that the products would be launched in other parts of the country, adding that the products are affordable in spite of high quality.

She added that various promotional items would be available for distributors and consumers who patronise the products.

Also speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of NASCON Allied Plc, Mr Paul Farrer assured the public that the new products are of high margin for customer satisfaction.

At the event, NASCON also introduced Kannywood multi-talented actress Hadiza Gabon as the Brand Ambassador of the company.

Gabon described the Dangote Seasoning cubes as flavorful, great tasting and immediately recommended it to all women in Nigeria.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaji Hamisu Rabiu of Hamis Investment, Kano described the products as fast moving and urged distributors and retailers across the country to key into them.

Head of Marketing Mr Olusegun Ajala expressed optimism that the “innovative brand will up the company’s market share exponentially because of its unique taste and aroma.

In the same vain, Head Sales, Olushola Shosanya, said there are various promotional benefits that come with each pack of the Dangote Classic Cubes.