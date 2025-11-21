NCC Suspends Multiple .Ng Domains Over Large-Scale Online Piracy

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has ordered the suspension of several .ng domain names implicated in the widespread, unauthorised distribution of copyrighted music, films, and other creative works.

The enforcement action, undertaken in collaboration with the Nigerian Internet Registration Association (NiRA), followed a formal complaint by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). The affected domains—now taken offline by their respective registrars—include val9ja.com.ng, tunesloaded.com.ng, voxnaija.com.ng, music.360media.com.ng, medianub.com.ng, naijalevels.com.ng, and mp3juice.com.ng.

According to the NCC’s Special Taskforce Against Online Piracy (STOP), investigations confirmed that the platforms were “blatantly infringing copyright” by illegally sharing unlicensed music and audiovisual content belonging to Nigerian and international rights holders. The Commission noted that the illegal distribution significantly undermined legitimate digital platforms and deprived creators and investors of revenue.

In a statement issued to The Guardian, the NCC said the intervention forms part of its strengthened enforcement efforts under the Copyright Act, 2022, which empowers the Commission to curb copyright violations across websites, streaming outlets and other online distribution channels.

“The NCC worked closely with NiRA throughout the process and continues to engage domain registrars to ensure swift suspension of any .ng domain found to be in breach of copyright law,” the statement read.

Reaffirming the Commission’s resolve, NCC Director-General, Dr John Asein, said the latest suspensions send a strong message that Nigeria will not tolerate digital piracy. He thanked NiRA and the concerned registrars, assuring rights holders that the Commission—working with national and international partners—will continue to strengthen its anti-piracy framework.

Asein also urged members of the public to report suspicious platforms or online copyright violations via stop.copyright.gov.ng.

“The Nigerian Copyright Commission remains vigilant and fully prepared to take decisive action against all forms of copyright infringement to safeguard Nigeria’s creative space and its digital future,” he said.

The NCC’s crackdown forms part of a renewed campaign targeting online piracy. In a similar action facilitated by NiRA, the Commission recently secured the suspension of MovieBox.ng, a website known for streaming pirated films, music and live sports content sourced from within and outside Nigeria.