NANS Gives FG, ASUU Seven Days to End Dispute Or Face Student Action

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has given the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) seven days to resolve their ongoing dispute to prevent another strike that could halt academic activities nationwide.

In a statement signed by its President, Olushola Oladoja, NANS said students would no longer tolerate disruptions to the school calendar, especially as many now depend on student loans to fund their education.

Oladoja noted that under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, universities had enjoyed two uninterrupted academic years — a record achievement since 1999. He warned that the current tension between ASUU and the government threatens this progress.

He praised Tinubu’s education reforms, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, removal of tertiary institutions from IPPIS, and the reversal of the 40% IGR remittance policy. However, he blamed poor communication and delays in implementing agreements with ASUU for the renewed crisis.

NANS urged both parties to return to the negotiation table within seven days and called on President Tinubu to personally intervene. “Now is the time for dialogue and decisive action — the future of millions of students depends on it,” Oladoja said.

ASUU had on Monday begun a warning strike after the government failed to meet its demands, which include payment of withheld salaries, implementation of the 2009 agreement, revitalisation of universities, and release of cooperative deductions.