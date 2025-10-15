 Carex, Lagos Ministry Of Environment Champion Hygiene Education On Global Handwashing Day

As part of the 2025 Global Handwashing Day celebration, Carex, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, has launched an extensive hygiene awareness campaign across schools in the state to promote regular and proper handwashing habits among children.

Themed “Be a Handwash Hero,” this year’s campaign focused on empowering pupils and students with practical knowledge on hand hygiene as a cost-effective and life-saving health practice. The initiative underscores the global call to action for communities to prioritise handwashing with soap as a frontline defense against infectious diseases.

Teams from Carex and the Ministry visited selected primary, junior, and senior secondary schools across Lagos, where students participated in interactive health talks, live demonstrations, and hygiene-focused games.

Pupils were taught the 20-second handwashing technique, incorporating songs and fun activities to make the process memorable. Many pledged to become “handwashing heroes” — ambassadors of hygiene within their schools and communities.

Speaking at one of the outreach sessions, a representative of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources emphasised the government’s commitment to early health education as part of its environmental sustainability and public health agenda.

“Good hygiene habits start early. When children understand the power of handwashing, they not only protect themselves but also safeguard their families and communities,” the official said.

Dedun Ezichi, Head of Category at PZ Cussons Nigeria, said the campaign aligns with Carex’s long-standing commitment to improving public health outcomes through hygiene education.

“The theme; Be a Handwash Hero, perfectly reflects our mission at Carex. Every child who learns to wash their hands properly becomes a defender against germs, protecting not just themselves but their families and communities,” Ezichi stated.

She noted that Carex’s intervention aims to help Nigerians view handwashing as a daily lifestyle habit rather than an occasional act, adding that the brand’s antibacterial range is designed to make hygiene “simple, safe, and effective.”

The campaign forms part of a broader partnership between the private sector and government agencies to promote sustainable public health practices across Lagos. Data from UNICEF shows that while access to clean water and sanitation has improved, only about 50% of Nigerian households practise regular handwashing with soap, underscoring the need for continuous education and behavioural change campaigns.

Carex’s initiative complements state-led efforts to reduce preventable diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, and respiratory infections, which remain major health concerns among children.

In a statement from Carex, the brand reinforced its belief that hygiene heroes exist in everyday settings:

“Heroes aren’t only found in comic books; they’re in every home, every school, and every hand that chooses to stay clean. When we wash our hands, we protect ourselves and others — and together, we win the war against germs.”

The event, which witnessed active participation from students, teachers, and health officials, reaffirmed that strengthening hygiene culture through education remains one of the most effective public health investments in Nigeria.