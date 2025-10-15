Osimhen’s Hat-Trick Propels Nigeria Into World Cup Playoffs

The Super Eagles of Nigeria stormed into the African playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after demolishing the Benin Republic 4–0 in a thrilling qualifier on Tuesday night at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Victor Osimhen was unstoppable, netting a clinical hat-trick, while substitute Frank Onyeka added a late goal to complete a dominant performance that sent Nigeria through to the playoff stage in emphatic fashion.

The victory, one of the Super Eagles’ most convincing in recent times, reignited belief among fans and silenced critics who had questioned the team’s consistency in the qualification campaign.

From kickoff, Nigeria showcased attacking intent and tactical cohesion. Their early pressure paid off just three minutes into the encounter when Samuel Chukwueze’s clever through ball found Osimhen, who calmly slotted past the Beninese goalkeeper to open the scoring and send the home crowd into wild celebration.

Chukwueze’s dazzling display on the right flank continued to trouble Benin’s defence. In the 37th minute, his precise delivery met Osimhen’s towering header for Nigeria’s second goal, sending the stadium into a frenzy and giving the Super Eagles a comfortable lead before halftime.

Despite Benin’s attempts to regroup after the break, the Nigerian attack remained relentless. Six minutes into the second half, Moses Simon’s free kick floated invitingly into the box, and Osimhen rose highest to head home his third goal, completing a magnificent hat-trick and reaffirming his status as one of the world’s most lethal strikers.

Benin’s frustration was evident as they resorted to physical play, earning several yellow cards in quick succession. The Super Eagles, however, maintained their discipline, dictating the tempo and controlling possession with composure. Defender Semi Ajayi received a booking for a tough challenge, but Nigeria’s dominance never wavered.

Coach Eric Chelle’s second-half substitutions injected renewed energy into the team. Olakunle Olusegun replaced Chukwueze, Bruno Onyemaechi came on for Zaidu Sanusi, and Frank Onyeka entered for Akor Adams—all of whom contributed to maintaining Nigeria’s attacking rhythm.

In added time, Onyeka put the icing on the cake with a stunning strike from Moses Simon’s assist, sealing a 4–0 triumph that delighted the jubilant fans in Uyo.

Benin barely tested goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who remained largely untroubled thanks to the solid defensive pairing of Calvin Bassey and Ajayi. The win confirmed Nigeria’s place among the top four second-placed teams advancing to the CAF playoffs with 15 points and a +7 goal difference.

With Eritrea’s withdrawal affecting group calculations, Nigeria’s two points from matches against Zimbabwe were sufficient to secure qualification. More importantly, the emphatic victory restored faith in the squad’s ability ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the decisive playoff round.

Osimhen’s hat-trick took his international tally to 29 goals, moving him closer to legendary striker Rashidi Yekini’s national record of 37. It also marked Nigeria’s first four-goal haul in a match since September 2023, underscoring their return to form under Chelle.

As the final whistle blew, fans celebrated a rejuvenated Super Eagles side that finally looked ready to conquer Africa—and beyond.