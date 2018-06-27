Naira Unchanged at N362/$ Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday, June 26, maintained its strengthened rate against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the foreign exchange market.

The local currency remained unchanged at the rate of N362 against the greenback at the black market. Against the British Pound Sterling, the naira closed at the rate of N483 and closed at the rate of N420 against the European Single Currency, Euro as it was yesterday, June 25, but appreciated against Pound.

The naira has maintained momentum across the foreign exchange market due to the intervention of the CBN.

Last week, at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira closed at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N483 and N424, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N361 to the dollar, with a trading turnover of N312.05 million. The naira closed at N305.8 to the dollar at the CBN window.