NSE Index Down 0.01% Over Brief Bull Stint

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, June 26, halted the rally that dominated the bourse’s opening for the new week on Monday, June 25.

Consequently, the NSE all-share index, ASI tumbled by 0.01 percent to close at 37,988.54 points on sell-offs across sectors.

Also, market breadth index closed negative with 22 gainers paired against 23 stocks that declined. Nem Insurance Plc with a surge of 9.87 percent emerged the day’s biggest gainer, while Japaul Oil & Maritime Services Plc with a loss of 8.89 percent led the laggards’ pack.

The Sectorial performance chart showed the NSE Consumer Goods index dipping by 0.29 percent on the back of the losses in International Breweries Plc and Champion Breweries Plc that dropped 6.14 percent and 4.00 percent apiece.

The NSE Banking index shed 0.29 percent following the loss in the shares in Diamond Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, both dropping 2.03 percent and 1.73 percent each, United Bank for Africa Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc both depreciating by 0.94 percent and 0.12 respectively.

Also, the NSE Oil & Gas index shed 0.07 percent following the sell-offs the shares of in JapaulOil which dipped by 8.89 percent and and Mobil Nigeria Plc, which dropped -0.55 percent.

On the positive side, the NSE Industrial index soared by 0.89 percent, following the buy interest in the shares of Lafarge Cement Wapco Nigeria Plc, which grew by 2.49 percent.

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc with a gain was the most actively traded with 281.5 million units of shares worth N1.55 billion.