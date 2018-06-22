Naira Unchanged at N362/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, June 21, maintained its rate against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market against Dollar.

The local currency sustained the same rates of N362 against the greenback at the black market.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira exchanged at the rate of N486 and closed at the rate of N420 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

Meanwhile, the naira has remained stable across the foreign exchange market due to the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Traders at the forex market on Tuesday, June 19, said the trading was low due to resumption from the Sallah break