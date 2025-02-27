Naira Strengthens To N1,499 Despite Drop In FX Supply

The naira appreciated slightly against the US dollar in the foreign exchange (FX) market, closing at N1,499 per dollar in the official window on Wednesday. Despite a significant 46% drop in forex inflows last week, the local currency remained relatively stable, suggesting reduced demand pressure.

According to FMDQ data, the naira gained 0.16%, settling at N1,499.08 per dollar. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been actively intervening in the FX market to ensure price stability. The regulator has also intensified US dollar sales to commercial banks to boost liquidity.

This has resulted in a stronger naira across different currency pairs, including the US dollar, British pound, and euro. The stability seen in the official forex window has also extended to the parallel market, where Bureau de Change (BDC) operators are the main players. On Wednesday, the naira traded at N1,495 per dollar in the parallel market, maintaining its steady position.

Latest data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) revealed that total inflows fell from $1.8 billion the previous week to $980.20 million—a 46% decline. However, various players contributed to the total FX inflows:

The CBN accounted for 17.02% of the total supply.

accounted for of the total supply. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) contributed the largest share, at 41.03% .

contributed the largest share, at . Non-bank corporates provided 27.35% of inflows.

provided of inflows. Exporters contributed 14.22% .

contributed . Other sources accounted for 0.38%.

Meanwhile, global oil prices continued to hover near two-month lows. Brent crude dropped by 31 cents (0.42%) to $72.71 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 20 cents (0.29%) to $68.73 per barrel. The dip in oil prices followed an unexpected rise in U.S. fuel stockpiles, signaling weaker demand. Additionally, ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks have further pressured prices.

Gold prices also retreated after a record-breaking rally, as investors awaited inflation data and updates on U.S. tariff policies. Spot gold declined by 0.7% to $2,894.55 per ounce, after peaking at an all-time high of $2,956.15 on Monday.