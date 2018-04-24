Naira Sustains Momentum at N363/$ at Parallel Market

The Ngerian Naira, on Monday, April 23, maintained momentum against the United States of American Dollar at parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency starts the new week closing at the rate of N363 against the greenback, same rate it exchanged for all through the preceding week.

However, the naira appreciated against the British Pound Sterling, exchanging at the rate of N413 and closed at the rate of N445 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

Meanwhile, last week the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, mopped up liquidity to curb speculation on the currency.