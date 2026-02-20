NAFDAC Shuts 18 Warehouses Over ₦100m Expired Goods In Niger State

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed 18 warehouses in Bida, Niger State, following the discovery of massive quantities of expired food and beverages. In a statement released on Thursday, February 19, 2026, the agency revealed that the operation was carried out by its Investigation and Enforcement team acting on credible intelligence. The facilities, located near Ndazabo White House along Minna Road and behind Bida Modern Market, were found to be harboring unwholesome products valued at approximately ₦100 million.

According to Mr. Olusayo Akintola, NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, the raid uncovered a vast inventory of expired items already packaged for distribution. This included 80,000 packets of non-alcoholic drinks, 16,000 packets of bottled water, 5,000 packets of dairy milk, and 28 cartons of pasta.

Preliminary investigations linked these warehouses to a company identified as BY Ventures. This discovery prompted officials to extend their search to supermarkets owned by the same company in Minna, where additional expired products and counterfeit Goya oil were allegedly seized and the outlets sealed.

The Managing Director of BY Ventures, Alhaji Yusuf Nadabo, was invited for questioning and has reportedly admitted ownership of the expired goods. NAFDAC has warned that the consumption of such products poses severe health risks and has advised the public to remain vigilant by verifying expiry dates before any purchase.

The agency noted that original Goya oil is exclusively packaged in glass bottles, and any version found in plastic (PET) containers is a counterfeit.

While the investigation remains ongoing, NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health by monitoring markets and warehouses nationwide. Akintola stated that appropriate regulatory sanctions would be imposed at the conclusion of the exercise to serve as a deterrent to other traders engaging in unwholesome practices. Under current regulations, individuals convicted of distributing expired food face fines of up to ₦500,000 or imprisonment, while corporate bodies may be fined up to ₦750,000.