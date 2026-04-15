Seplat Energy makes history as first NGX stock to hit five-digit price

Key points

Seplat Energy Plc has become the first company listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to cross the ₦10,000 per share milestone.

has become the first company listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) to cross the milestone. The stock closed at ₦10,450 per unit on Tuesday, marking a 9.42% single-day appreciation from Monday’s ₦9,550.

on Tuesday, marking a 9.42% single-day appreciation from Monday’s ₦9,550. Year-to-date, Seplat’s share price has surged by 86.27% , rising from ₦5,610 in January to its current record high.

, rising from ₦5,610 in January to its current record high. The company’s market valuation has jumped to ₦6.26 trillion, driven largely by investor confidence following a 20% stake acquisition by Tony Elumelu in late 2025.

Main Story

In a landmark event for the Nigerian capital market, Seplat Energy has shattered the five-digit price ceiling, hitting ₦10,450 per share.

This historic climb has seen the company’s market capitalization surge from ₦3.36 trillion at the start of the year to ₦6.26 trillion, netting shareholders a combined gain of ₦2.90 trillion.

Seplat now sits as the sixth most valuable company on the NGX, trailing only the major cement, food, and telecommunications giants.

Market analysts attribute this aggressive rally to the “Elumelu effect.” Since Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Energies and UBA, acquired a 20% stake worth $500 million in December 2025, the share price has gained over ₦4,600.

The acquisition is widely viewed as a strategic vote of confidence in Seplat’s role within Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape, particularly as the company positions itself to lead in the country’s independent oil and gas production sector.

The Issues

The primary challenge for Seplat is the liquidity-accessibility gap; as the share price enters the five-digit range, it becomes significantly more expensive for retail investors to trade, potentially concentrating ownership among institutional players. Authorities must solve the problem of market depth, ensuring that such high-priced stocks maintain sufficient volume to prevent extreme price volatility. Furthermore, there is an asset-valuation risk; the current surge is heavily tied to investor sentiment surrounding the new ownership. To sustain this ₦6.26 trillion valuation, Seplat must now deliver on the “Heirs Energies” promise of operational efficiency and increased production output from its offshore and onshore assets.

What’s Being Said

“The milestone was achieved on Tuesday according to stock market data obtained from the NGX,” marking a first for any listed entity.

Capital market analysts note that the 86.27% year-to-date growth outpaces almost every other blue-chip stock on the exchange in 2026.

note that the 86.27% year-to-date growth outpaces almost every other blue-chip stock on the exchange in 2026. Institutional investors have praised the entry of Tony Elumelu, stating it brings “proven corporate governance and strategic muscle” to the energy firm.

have praised the entry of Tony Elumelu, stating it brings “proven corporate governance and strategic muscle” to the energy firm. Retail shareholders, while celebrating the capital gains, have expressed concern over the high entry barrier for new investors at ₦10,450 per share.

What’s Next

Seplat Energy is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings report soon, which will be the first major test of whether its financials support the new ₦10,450 price floor.

is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings report soon, which will be the first major test of whether its financials support the new ₦10,450 price floor. The NGX may see increased calls for a “stock split” if the price continues to rise, a move intended to make the shares more accessible to a broader range of investors.

may see increased calls for a “stock split” if the price continues to rise, a move intended to make the shares more accessible to a broader range of investors. Heirs Energies is anticipated to begin integrating more closely with Seplat’s operational chain, potentially leading to new joint venture announcements later this year.

is anticipated to begin integrating more closely with Seplat’s operational chain, potentially leading to new joint venture announcements later this year. Market watchers are monitoring the ₦6.26 trillion valuation to see if Seplat can overtake MTN Nigeria or BUA Foods to enter the “top five” most valuable companies list.

Bottom Line Seplat Energy’s entry into five-digit pricing is a signal that the Nigerian energy sector is undergoing a massive revaluation. By crossing the ₦10,000 mark, Seplat has proved that with the right strategic backing, local energy firms can command the kind of market weight once reserved solely for multinational giants.