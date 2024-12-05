TCN Expands Power Grid Nationwide With $200m World Bank Support

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is scaling up its nationwide electricity grid expansion efforts, leveraging a $200 million project funded by the World Bank to ensure improved power supply across the country.

This was disclosed by TCN’s Managing Director, Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, during an inspection of substations in Lagos and Ogun states on Wednesday.

The World Bank, a significant donor to TCN’s Project Implementation Unit (PIU), pledged its support on December 28, 2023, committing to fund critical transmission projects. This includes the implementation of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to enhance grid reliability.

Speaking earlier in 2024, Mr. Ashish Khanne, the World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria and Central Africa, reiterated the bank’s commitment during a courtesy visit to TCN’s management in Abuja.

Highlighting the progress of ongoing projects, Abdulaziz stated, “We are expanding the grid nationwide, with contracts awarded for projects in Sango-Ota (Ogun State), Alausa and Alagbon (Lagos State), as well as in Kano, Maiduguri, Yola, and other regions.”

In Sango-Ota, two transformers are being installed, one of which has already been commissioned, increasing the substation’s output capacity to 200 megawatts. This upgrade serves areas like Abeokuta, Lusada, and parts of Lagos.

Additionally, TCN recently commissioned a 1×100/125MVA 132/33KV transformer at the Alausa Transmission Substation in Lagos, raising its capacity from 105MVA to 230MVA. Similarly, two new 100/125MVA transformers commissioned at the Alagbon Transmission Substation in January 2024 expanded its capacity from 240MVA to 440MVA.

“These upgrades mean more bulk power for distribution companies like Ikeja Electric and Eko Disco to supply to their customers in areas such as Oregun, Alausa, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Lekki,” Abdulaziz explained.

Reassuring Lagos residents, Abdulaziz said, “We are investing in numerous projects in Lagos to guarantee regular and sufficient power supply. However, it’s up to the distribution companies like Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to ensure the power is delivered to where it is needed.”

On the issue of vandalism of infrastructure, Abdulaziz revealed that TCN is collaborating with security agencies and community leaders to safeguard its facilities.

“We are engaging local leaders to educate their communities about the importance of these assets, which belong to them and are crucial for improving their lives,” he noted.

The TCN’s nationwide grid expansion is a critical step in addressing Nigeria’s power supply challenges. With substantial backing from the World Bank and a commitment to continuous improvement, the initiative holds promise for a more reliable and efficient electricity system in the country.