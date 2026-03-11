Air Force to build special forces training centre in Abia

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is establishing a Special Forces Training Centre in Abia State to strengthen security across the South-East.

AVM Gabriel Kehinde requested an increase in land at the proposed Abia Airport site from 50 hectares to 150 hectares for the project.

The facility will focus on specialized jungle warfare and large-scale training exercises.

Governor Alex Otti has already approved at least 100 hectares and promised the NAF office complex in Umuahia will be ready by late April.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Air Force is set to significantly expand its footprint in the South-East with the establishment of a new Special Forces Training Centre in Abia State. During a visit to Governor Alex Otti on Tuesday, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Gabriel Kehinde explained that the Chief of Air Staff is personally interested in the project.

The centre is designed to be a hub for “jungle warfare” training, taking advantage of the unique terrain near the proposed Abia Airport in Isiala Ngwa.

To accommodate the ambitious scale of the base, AVM Kehinde requested that the state increase its initial land allocation of 50 hectares to 150 hectares. He noted that the base would serve as more than just a landing strip; it will be a major operational and training facility for elite personnel. The Governor responded positively, immediately guaranteeing at least 100 hectares of the 1,000 hectares already acquired by the state for the airport project.

The project is moving fast. Governor Otti confirmed that the state-built NAF office complex and residential quarters in Umuahia are nearly finished and will be handed over by the end of April. Meanwhile, construction at the airport is a joint effort: the State Government is handling the runway and perimeter fencing, while the Federal Government manages the terminal building. Once the runway is operational, the Air Force expects to begin full deployment.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

"Abia stands out [in security]… this is clearly due to the proactive efforts of the State Government and the strong support given to security agencies," said AVM Gabriel Kehinde, AOC Ground Training Command.

Governor Alex Otti reiterated his commitment, stating, "Development can only thrive in a safe and secure environment… you can take it for granted that you have at least 100 hectares."

Officials noted that the Chief of Air Staff plans to personally visit the state once the facilities are ready for handover in April.

WHAT’S NEXT

April Handover: The State Government will finish furnishing the NAF office complex in Umuahia for an official opening ceremony.

Runway Completion: Work on the Abia Airport runway is being fast-tracked to allow for the first military transport flights to land.

Training Commencement: Once the Special Forces Centre is kitted out, the first batch of personnel is expected to arrive for specialized South-East security drills.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Abia is becoming the “security anchor” for the South-East. By handing over 100+ hectares of land and building ready-to-use offices, the state is making it easy for the Air Force to set up a permanent, elite training hub that will likely change the security landscape of the region for years to come.