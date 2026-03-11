Enugu Air secures operating license in record-breaking 6 months

KEY POINTS

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Enugu Air, the state’s indigenous airline.

The airline completed the rigorous certification process in just 5 months and 3 weeks—shattering the typical industry timeline of 15 to 24 months.

Enugu Air is launching with a fleet of 6 aircraft, with plans to expand to 20 aircraft and start regional flights across Africa by the end of 2026.

The project is a core part of Governor Peter Mbah’s vision to turn Enugu into a major West African hub for logistics and commerce.

MAIN STORY

In a move described by regulators as “historic,” Enugu Air has officially received its license to operate as a fully certified Nigerian carrier. At a presentation in Abuja on Tuesday, NCAA Director-General Chris Najomo praised the airline for its “speed and discipline,” noting that it navigated the complex five-phase certification process in record time.

While most airlines take up to two years to get an AOC, Enugu Air finished in under six months.

The airline, which is fully owned by the Enugu State Government, distinguished itself by commencing operations with a solid fleet of six aircraft. This is a rare feat in the Nigerian aviation space, where many new carriers struggle to secure more than two or three planes at the start. To achieve this, the state partnered with XEJet Limited, a technical operating partner that helped guide the airline through the regulatory hurdles.

Governor Peter Mbah’s administration views the airline not just as a transport service, but as an “economic enabler.” The State Commissioner for Transportation, Obi Ozor, revealed that the ambition is massive: the state plans to more than triple the fleet to 20 aircraft within the next year. These planes will eventually fly beyond Nigeria’s borders, connecting the Coal City directly to international markets and helping realize the state’s goal of a sevenfold GDP growth.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This development is a significant step in the realisation of Gov. Mbah’s vision to position Enugu as a regional hub for commerce,” said Uche Anichukwu , SSA to the Governor.

, SSA to the Governor. Chris Najomo (NCAA DG) noted the airline’s discipline, stating that the speed of certification is “evidence of purposeful governance.”

noted the airline’s discipline, stating that the speed of certification is “evidence of purposeful governance.” Tolu Ita, CEO of Enugu Air, reaffirmed the commitment to building a “reliable, efficient and globally competitive carrier.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Route Expansion: With the AOC in hand, Enugu Air will now transition from its interim partnership flights to its own fully branded scheduled services across Nigeria.

With the AOC in hand, Enugu Air will now transition from its interim partnership flights to its own fully branded scheduled services across Nigeria. Fleet Acquisition: The state government is expected to finalize the purchase of 14 additional aircraft throughout 2026 to hit its target of 20.

The state government is expected to finalize the purchase of 14 additional aircraft throughout 2026 to hit its target of 20. Regional Launch: Management is already looking at routes in West and Central Africa, with a goal to fly to international destinations before the end of the year.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Enugu Air just set a new speed record for Nigerian aviation. By launching with six planes and a world-class operating partner, Governor Mbah is proving that he isn’t just building an airline—he’s building a fast-track gateway for the entire South-East to do business with the rest of the world.