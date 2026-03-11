Keyamo orders hybrid payment at airport gates to fix traffic jams

KEY POINTS

The Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has directed all airports nationwide to start accepting both cash and cards at access gates.

This “hybrid system” takes effect this Friday, replacing the strictly cashless system that caused heavy traffic gridlocks.

President Bola Tinubu had previously ordered the suspension of the “cashless only” rule after motorists complained about long delays at airport entrances.

While cash is back for now, the Ministry is still working on a fully automated electronic system to eventually phase out cash again.

MAIN STORY

Motorists heading to Nigerian airports can breathe a sigh of relief as the Ministry of Aviation reintroduces cash payments at all access gates. Minister Festus Keyamo gave the directive following a meeting with officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The move is a direct response to the massive traffic jams caused by the previous “strictly cashless” policy, which President Tinubu ordered to be suspended to ease the burden on road users.

Starting this Friday, airport gates will operate a hybrid system. This means you can pay with physical cash, use your ATM card via POS terminals, or use other digital channels. If you already have a “FAAN Go Cashless Card,” the Minister confirmed you can continue using it. The goal is to keep the traffic moving while the government finds a better way to automate the process without making people sit in hours of traffic.

While cash is making a temporary comeback, the government hasn’t given up on going digital. Mr. Keyamo explained that the Ministry is already talking to technology partners to build a “fully automated” system. This future system will be designed to be fast and seamless, similar to modern toll gates in other parts of the world, eventually eliminating the need for cash altogether. For now, the public is still encouraged to get the FAAN cards to help speed up the process.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The ministry has resolved to engage concessionaires in order to introduce a fully automated or electronic system… to fully and eventually eliminate cash payments,” said Mr. Tunde Moshood , speaking for the Minister.

Officials noted that the hybrid system is a "temporary measure" to fix the traffic problems caused by the earlier policy.

Motorists are urged to obtain the FAAN Go Cashless Card as the authority continues to “enhance and fully optimise” the system.

WHAT’S NEXT

Friday Rollout: Expect to see cash collectors back at airport toll points starting this Friday morning.

Expect to see cash collectors back at airport toll points starting this Friday morning.

Traffic Monitoring: FAAN officials will be monitoring the "gridlock zones" at major airports like Ikeja and Abuja to ensure the hybrid system is actually clearing the queues.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the government realized “cashless” doesn’t work if it makes everyone late for their flights. By bringing cash back into the mix this Friday, Minister Keyamo is prioritizing smooth traffic flow while the tech experts work on a smarter, faster way to take payments in the future.